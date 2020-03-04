Volunteer-run tax clinics are available in Campbell River. File photo

Campbell River tax clinics open

Those with modest incomes and simple tax situations eligible

Tax time is here, and volunteers are ready to help eligible taxpayers fill out income tax paperwork this year.

Opportunities are available throughout tax season in the Campbell River area. Volunteers are trained by the Canada Revenue Agency through its Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible clients have a modest income and a simple tax situation. Situations that are considered not simple include self-employment, business or rental incomes, capital gains and losses or bankruptcy filings within the last tax year. Volunteers are unable to complete returns for deceased persons.

Tax clinics are at Opportunities, drop off Monday-Friday or with volunteers Tuesdays and Thursdays, Salvation Army Ocean Crest Church, drop off Tuesday-Friday, or by appointment Tuesday-Friday, Salvation Army Lighthouse walk-in or drop off from Monday to Friday, 11:30 to 1:30 and Campbell River Women’s Centre Income Tax Clinic Drop off Wednesdays from 10:30 to 2:00.

Those interested are asked to bring all tax slips and forms.

RELATED: Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Health Code Hack 2020 pushes for solutions to Vancouver Island health issues

Just Posted

Two-week spring break returns to Campbell River public schools

School District 72 has drafted calendars for the next three years

Fisheries and Oceans Canada to reinstate 2019 Fraser River Chinook sports fishing restrictions on interim basis

North Island-Powell River MP calls for measures to support sport fishery

‘Tide Pool’ selected for Campbell River’s Rockland roundabout centrepiece

Roundabout construction will begin this summer, with centrepiece work to follow

Editorial: Soda tax works if healthy choices are affordable

Soft drinks and other sugary beverages will be subject to PST starting July 1

Comox-Strathcona hospital board members fear Island Health will ignore opposition to lab service contract

Motion passed expresses opposition; demands Island Health explain potential impact

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Donation dog for the blind stolen from Cowichan grocery store

Bolt cutters used in theft

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Most Read