Campbell River tax clinics open

Tax time is here, and volunteers are ready to help eligible taxpayers fill out income tax paperwork this year.

Opportunities are available throughout tax season in the Campbell River area. Volunteers are trained by the Canada Revenue Agency through its Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible clients have a modest income and a simple tax situation. Situations that are considered not simple include self-employment, business or rental incomes, capital gains and losses or bankruptcy filings within the last tax year. Volunteers are unable to complete returns for deceased persons.

Tax clinics are at Opportunities, drop off Monday-Friday or with volunteers Tuesdays and Thursdays, Salvation Army Ocean Crest Church, drop off Tuesday-Friday, or by appointment Tuesday-Friday, Salvation Army Lighthouse walk-in or drop off from Monday to Friday, 11:30 to 1:30 and Campbell River Women’s Centre Income Tax Clinic Drop off Wednesdays from 10:30 to 2:00.

Those interested are asked to bring all tax slips and forms.

