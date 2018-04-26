Campbell River tattoo shop does flash tattoo fundraiser for the John Howard Society

Taya Cyr gets the baby dragon on a tulip tattoo by Jay Crawford at Saturday’s fundraiser for the Foundry at Blade and Sparrow Tattoo. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Blade and Sparrow Tattoo recently hosted a fundraiser for the Foundry, Campbell River’s one-stop-shop for young people in our community to receive a variety of services, including peer support, family support, physical health care, mental health support and counselling, employment and housing support and more.

Participants at the Blade and Sparrow event got to chose from the 11 pre-drawn “flash” designs by Jordan Crawford, lead artist, and paid $60 to have the tattoo done and all proceeds went to the John Howard Society for the Foundry.