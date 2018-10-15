Campbell River supportive living facility celebrates 25 years

Willow Point Supportive Living Society provides housing for low-income seniors

Lorna Pennock, 99, cuts the cake at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Willow Point Supportive Living Society on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Willow Point Supportive Living Society – which provides independent living accommodations for low-income seniors – celebrated its 25th anniversary on Saturday.

People celebrating the milestone included 99-year-old Lorna Pennock. After cutting the cake, she praised the housing facility.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s everything I need.”

Speakers at the event stressed the lack of affordable housing faced by seniors in Campbell River.

The waiting list for housing at the Willow Point complex is several years long, according to staff.

“We could fill it twice with the waiting list we’ve got,” said former manager Terry Fulton.

