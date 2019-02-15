Carihi student (and Mirror contributor) Paige Pierce has self-published a book of poetry that has since been picked up by many major booksellers. Photo by Anna Buck/Carihi Mirror

Campbell River student’s self-published book picked up by major retailers

Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Chapters and Audible all have Paige Pierce’s book available for purchase

Anna Buck

Carihi Mirror

Carihi student and Mirror contributor Paige Pierce has recently achieved a long-standing personal goal: writing and publishing her own book.

Pierce has known from the age of twelve that she wanted to have a book published by the time she was sixteen, and late in 2018, Pierce’s book Coloured Ink, a collection of poems written by Pierce over the years, was self-published and made available by booksellers all over the world.

Coloured Ink was published Dec. 1, 2018.

“I found out about five or six days later that Amazon and Barnes and Noble had picked it up,” Pierce says excitedly. Within weeks, she found out that Indigo and Chapters had both started carrying it, as well, “and that was my biggest dream come true,” she says. “I used to go into the stores when I was little and just flip through all of the different books… and search my name in the computer to see what would pop up… now Chapters has my book in stock. It’s so cool.”

Pierce initially intended to publish the book through a company in New York, but her contract didn’t work out due to financial and legal reasons. She then self-published the book through Blurb, a company that allows writers to design and publish their works for themselves.

“Blurb had a program that I could download onto my computer so I could format my book and put it together to way that I wanted it to look.”

Coloured Ink is divided into three sections, each represented by a colour. These sections of the book are categorized based on the feelings Pierce experienced and things she was going through at the times the poems were written.

“I used the ink as a metaphor, so each different colour represented a different feeling or state of mind,” she says. “So there’s the reds, the blues, and the greens, which represent a different feeling and emotion. I kind of grouped the poems into these different sections based on what I felt when I was writing them and on what impressions they give off to the reader.”

The book has something for everyone, no matter their situation.

“That’s the cool thing about poetry: it’s not set in stone. You take what you want from it and then go from there.”

Pierce’s book can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Books, Chapters/Indigo, and Audible, as well as through the publishing company Blurb or through Pierce directly.

She can be contacted at pmpierce77@gmail.com

Previous story
New students reflect on their first semester at Carihi
Next story
Campbell River high school students can make a difference by giving blood, too

Just Posted

Diver discovers possible historic anchor off Campbell River

The rusted, barnacle-encrusted anchor was wedged into the bottom off Quadra Island… Continue reading

Cold weather puts pressure on homeless shelters in Campbell River

Salvation Army and Sobering Centre offer a total of 40 beds

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

Comox Strathcona Waste Management looks at tipping fees

Fees part of planned review that could offset future tax hikes in regions

City of Campbell River responds to BCTS intention to continue Snowden harvesting plans

Yet another call for the province to halt timber harvest activities until long-term plan is in place

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Man in Vancouver Island hotel shooting pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Brandon Tyler Woody, from Victoria, to be sentenced in late March in B.C. Supreme Court

Judge rules Abbotsford home must be sold after son tries to evict mom

Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Police track armed kidnapping across Thompson-Okanagan

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

Most Read