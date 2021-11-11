Campbell River students raising money for water charity

Last year Tara Gordon’s Grade 6/7 class at École Phoenix Middle School was inspired by a book to raise more than $6,000 to help build a well in South Sudan.

At the beginning of this semester, Gordon’s students have turned their attention to water issues within Canada.

Half of the class’s fundraising efforts will go towards Canadian charity Water First, which works exclusively with Indigenous communities in the country. The other half will go towards field trips for the students.

“Their goal is to help address water issues and prevent water advisories such as boil water advisories,” Gordon said. “They fund and operate an internship program to work with young Indigenous people to train them to become certified water treatment plant operators, and also help fund water restoration projects in Indigenous communities.”

She added the NGO also works with schools in Indigenous communities to offer programs that help school-age children learn about water conservation and restoration.

READ MORE: Lesson on access to clean water moves Campbell River students to take action

READ MORE: Campbell River students raise over $6,000 for South Sudan charity

The goal is to raise $7,000. In order to do so, the students will be undertaking several fundraising rounds over the course of the school year.

The latest which will go until Nov. 24, involves them partnering with Fundscrip, a fundraising firm that sells gift cards. Those interested in contributing, can find out more at https://neartail.com/sm/keq3K1qWy

Their teacher said the exercise is teaching the class a lot.

“They’re learning that not everybody in Canada has clean water, and a lot of them are realizing how much privilege they have, and how lucky they are,” Gordon said.

“It also teaches them about reaching out to their community, and getting the support of their community… as well as the significance of the impact they can have on their community, or others in the country just through little fundraisers.”



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Rivercharity