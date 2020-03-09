Campbell River School District students performed well at the regional Skills Canada BC competition on Feb. 21. Carihi Secondary students won silver in culinary arts and website design and bronze in 3D computer animation and TV/video production. Timberline Secondary students won silver in 2D computer animation and photography, silver and gold in 3D computer animation and digital art, and gold in TV/video production and website design. The students who won gold will now compete in the provincials in April in Abbotsford. Campbell River School District Image/ Facebook

Campbell River students qualify for Skills Canada provincial competition

Timberline students won gold at regional competition

Campbell River students have qualified for the provincial Skills Canada competition next month.

Timberline and Carihi Secondary students took part in a regional competition Feb. 21 where they earned numerous awards.

Carihi students took home silver in culinary arts, silver in website design, bronze in 3-D computer animation and bronze in TV/video production.

Timberline students won gold in TV/video production, gold in website design, silver in 2-D computer animation, gold and silver in 3-D computer animation, gold and silver in digital art and silver in photography.

RELATED: Timberline Secondary 3-D winners off to Skills Canada nationals

The students who earned gold honours will take part in the provincial competition in Abbotsford in April.

More than 600 students from both secondary and post-secondary schools are expected to attend that event on April 15 at the Tradex.

“These competitions serve two main purposes. First, they celebrate and reward students for excellence in their mastery of a skilled trade or technology sector in a timely manner that directly involves industry and labour who assist in evaluating student performance.” said John Haller, president of Skills Canada BC. “Second, Skills Canada BC competitions create interactive and engaging environments to expose tens of thousands of young people to potential skilled trade and technology careers who annually attend the competitions as spectators.”

