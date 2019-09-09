Campbell River Special Olympics fall registration is on Sunday

Campbell River Special Olympics is holding its fall registration on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Campbell River Community Centre.

The cost to register is $15 for the year, and is open to both returning and new athletes.

Special Olympics is a program for both children and adults with intellectual disabilities, and provides opportunities for fitness, friendship and fun. This program has operated in Campbell River for more than 35 years. As well as the local practices and events, Campbell River participates in and hosts regional competitions. Many athletes have competed at provincial events, and some have gone on to nationals and worlds.

Sign up will be for the fall sports: basketball, swimming, floor hockey, 5 and 10 pin bowling, curling, snowshoeing, rhythmic gymnastics, powerlifting and club fit.

This year is the qualifying year for the sports which compete at the summer games – which includes basketball, swimming, bowling, rhythmic gymnastics and powerlifting. These sports will have regional competitions at the end of the winter season to determine who will attend the summer games in 2021. The rest of the summer sports – bocce, soccer, softball, track and field – will start up and have their regional competitions in the spring.

Younger athletes can sign up for FUNdamentals, which is geared for those aged 5 to 12. This program starts with basic movement skills and transitions to basic sport and physical literacy skills. It also includes nutrition and provides an opportunity for social interaction. As they get older, these athletes can transition into the other sports offered.

Special Olympics is run by an amazing group of Campbell River volunteers – and there is always room for more. At present, there is a specific need for assistant coaches for the powerlifting program. For more information on volunteering, contact Sue Hall at snh@shaw.ca.