Campbell River Special Olympics is holding its fall registration on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Campbell River Community Centre.

Campbell River Special Olympics fall registration is on Sunday

Campbell River Special Olympics is holding its fall registration on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Campbell River Community Centre.

The cost to register is $15 for the year, and is open to both returning and new athletes.

Special Olympics is a program for both children and adults with intellectual disabilities, and provides opportunities for fitness, friendship and fun. This program has operated in Campbell River for more than 35 years. As well as the local practices and events, Campbell River participates in and hosts regional competitions. Many athletes have competed at provincial events, and some have gone on to nationals and worlds.

Sign up will be for the fall sports: basketball, swimming, floor hockey, 5 and 10 pin bowling, curling, snowshoeing, rhythmic gymnastics, powerlifting and club fit.

This year is the qualifying year for the sports which compete at the summer games – which includes basketball, swimming, bowling, rhythmic gymnastics and powerlifting. These sports will have regional competitions at the end of the winter season to determine who will attend the summer games in 2021. The rest of the summer sports – bocce, soccer, softball, track and field – will start up and have their regional competitions in the spring.

Younger athletes can sign up for FUNdamentals, which is geared for those aged 5 to 12. This program starts with basic movement skills and transitions to basic sport and physical literacy skills. It also includes nutrition and provides an opportunity for social interaction. As they get older, these athletes can transition into the other sports offered.

Special Olympics is run by an amazing group of Campbell River volunteers – and there is always room for more. At present, there is a specific need for assistant coaches for the powerlifting program. For more information on volunteering, contact Sue Hall at snh@shaw.ca.

Previous story
Campbell River’s Marin Marketing holding Cops for Cancer fundraiser

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Storm undefeated in regular season

Campbell River beats Comox Valley 12-1, Saanich 2-0 to open VIJHL season

North Island College increases study abroad opportunities

‘Studying abroad is a life-changing experience,’ says NIC representative

Canada suffers first loss at U18 girls volleyball worlds

Campbell River’s Emoni Bush had six points in the 3-0 loss

PHOTOS: Aquarium specimens returned to their natural habitats

Discovery Passage Aquarium holds second release day; closes for season

School District 72 increasing access to free menstrual products

Dispensers to be operational before end of 2019

Trial starts for B.C. man accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Indigenous rights plan sparks concern in B.C. communities

Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection

B.C. double-killer’s ‘sexual sadism’ worried parole officials last year, documents reveal

Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening

B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case on Aboriginal rights infringement needs to be decided first

One person dead in Highway 4 collision on Vancouver Island

Highway 4 was closed for several hours following crash

Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

BC Ferries to sell beer and wine on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Beer, wine to be available in late October on sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

Most Read