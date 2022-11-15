Campbell River Search and Rescue receives $10,000 donation

Money provided by Western Forest Products will go toward new storage bay

Western Forest Products’ employees (left to right: Jeff Ternan, Regional Operations Manager and Chris Clements, IT Business Partner) present a cheque for $10,000 to Campbell River Search and Rescue’s President, Tonya Crawford, for the non-profit society’s hall expansion renovation.

The Campbell River Search and Rescue Society got a helping hand in a huge way, thanks to Western Forest Products.

The forestry company donated a sum of $10,000 to Search and Rescue, a non-profit that relies heavily on grants and donations for expansions and techical training of volunteers. The money donated will go toward numerous renovation projects, including a hall expansion.

“Western’s committment and investment in the Campbell River area is a great thing for those who adventure and work in our backyard,” said Search and Rescue Society President Tonya Crawford. “Our alignment in values and synergy with respect to the supernatural terrain of British Columbia and of Vancouver Island have created a strong, budding partnership. All I can say is thank you.”

The hall expansion will include adding a vehicle bay to help store additional response equipment, which is currently being stored outside.

Chris Clements, a long-time CRSAR volunteer and Western employee, is pleased that his employer has gone beyond the call of duty in assisting volunteer organizations like the Search and Rescue.

“I am proud to work for an organization that supports local community organizations,” said Clements. “Our members commit a considerable amount of effort in support of search and rescue activities. To have the generosity of Western like this, it helps offset time we may need to fundraise, so that we can stay focused on improving core search and rescue skills.”

If you would like more information on the search and rescue, or would like to donate, visit www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/25211 or contact tonya.crawford@crsar.ca

