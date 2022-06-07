It's hard to tell who has more fun at the Canada Day Parade, the kids watching or the Shriners driving their go-karts! Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Rotary Canada Day Parade is back

Campbell Riverites will be able to get together to celebrate Canada Day in person this year with the return of the Canada Day Parade.

Get together with family or friends or co-workers and decorate your float — drive, ride, walk, dance or march your way through the streets and show off your community spirit in the 2022 Campbell River Rotary Canada Day Parade!

Community groups and organizations, sports teams and organizations, dance groups, cultural groups, businesses — everyone is welcome! Come together, decorate a float, dress up and show your community spirit.

To register, download the parade entry form from campbellrivercanadaday.ca

And — there are prizes. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place float entries, plus Best Children’s entry and Best Animal entry.

All the prizes will be awarded at the Main Stage in Ostler Park after the parade at approximately 5 p.m. — time is dependent on number of entries.

