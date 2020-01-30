Campbell River Rotarians walk right in with March for Children funds

The Rotary Clubs of Campbell River recently presented $18,050 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. These funds are the proceeds from the March for Children this past December and will support the purchase two Resuscitation Carts for Maternity and a Respiratory Analyzer for Respiratory Therapy. Photo contributed

These funds are the proceeds from the March for Children this past December and will support the purchase of two Resuscitation Carts for Maternity and a Respiratory Analyzer for Respiratory Therapy.

There are approximately 3,000 diagnostic tests performed on more than 1,800 patients annually in the Respiratory Therapy Department at Campbell River Hospital. The Respiratory Analyzer is used to assess patients with home oxygen, disease diagnosis, surgical and treatment plans and the monitoring of lung transplant candidates post-transplant care. The typical testing for children includes pre- and post-spirometry. This is a screening tool to determine if the patient has reactive airways or asthma.

A Resuscitation Cart is a piece of equipment that is particularly useful in an emergency when there is a sick baby in the hospital nursery or the OR. These streamlined carts will assist medical staff in caring for little ones when time is essential.

The March for Children is a project shared between the Rotary Club of Campbell River and the Rotary Club of Campbell River Daybreak and has generated more than $420,000 since it began in the 1950’s.

The main objective of Rotary is service — in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Throughout their history, Campbell River Rotarians have continuously adopted the theme that Rotarians are committed to “putting something back into the community.” This has resulted in millions of dollars and tens of thousands of volunteer hours into projects for the citizens of Campbell River.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team – and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare – right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

