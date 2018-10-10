Campbell River resident June Livingston – who won a kayak in a draw after taking part in the Readers’ Choice Awards – said she’s looking forward to trying out some paddling with her grandson next summer. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror Campbell River resident June Livingston won a kayak after nominating some local favorites in the Readers’ Choice Awards. Also pictured (left to right): June’s daughter Rachel Livingston, Canadian Tire store manager Ashley Abbott, Mirror publisher Artur Ciastkowski and Mirror multimedia marketing consultant Derek Moul. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River resident wins kayak in Readers’ Choice draw

A Campbell River resident plans to take up kayaking after winning a draw as part of the Readers’ Choice Awards.

June Livingston was in disbelief when she learned that she’d won the prize.

“I can’t believe it still,” she said. “I was shocked actually, I was quite surprised.”

Livingston picked up the kayak on Tuesday at Canadian Tire. She said she’s looking forward to trying it out.

“I’ve never kayaked,” she said. “I bought my grandson a little kayak from here so [we’re] going to try it together in the summer.”

In the meantime, her son-in-law is planning to take the boat out.

Livingston won the vessel – a 12-foot Pelican Vanquish 120x worth about $600 – after nominating her favorite businesses as part in the Readers’ Choice Awards.

The prize was provided by the Mirror and Canadian Tire.

 

