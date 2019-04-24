Campbell River resident celebrates 100th birthday

Campbell River resident Mary Leskiw, pictured with her daughter, at a party that took place last Thursday ahead of her 100th birthday. Photo by Joel Chambers

Campbell River resident Mary Leskiw turned 100 on Tuesday.

Ironwood Place, the assisted living facility where she lives, celebrated her entry into the hundred-year club with a party on April 18.

Mayor Andy Adams attended the party, and gave Leskiw a shout-out at this week’s council meeting during his Mayor’s Report.

“She is still very spry and it was just a treat to be there and see everyone having a great time,” Adams said. “One hundred years, that’s just amazing.”

Joel Chambers, activity coordinator at Ironwood Place, said about 40 residents and 25 family members attended the party last week.

