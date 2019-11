Campbell River veterans stand on the parade ground and remember those who gave their lives or were injured in conflict Monday morning during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Campbell River Cenotaph. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Rosaire Bernard lays a wreath on behalf of the Campbell River Legion Monday morning during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Campbell River Cenotaph. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The parade leaves the parade ground past wreathes laid Monday morning during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Campbell River Cenotaph. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Members of the public lay personal wreathes or place their poppies on the Campbell River Cenotaph Monday morning during the Remembrance Day ceremony. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A big crowd gathered for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Campbell River Cenotaph Monday.

The ceremony began with the parade led by the Campbell River Legion Pipe Band through downtown and arriving at the Cenotaph.

Campbell River’s tradition of strong public attendance of this Day of Remembrance continued with a big gathering once again.