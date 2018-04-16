Campbell River realtors donate part of their commissions to Ann Elmore House

These Campbell River Realtors donated a portion of each commission cheque during 2017 and presented Valery Puetz from Campbell River Ann Elmore House with $9,900 cheque. From left Andrew Rivett, Deanna Collins, Vanessa Hird , heather Parker, Valery Puetz, Deb Gyles and Doug Marie. Missing from the photo is commission donor Stephen Grant.

A group of Campbell River Realtors donated a portion of each commission cheque during 2017 and presented Valery Puetz from Campbell River Transition Society with a $9,900 cheque.

Over the past two years, the Royal LePage office has also supported the Transition Society’s Ann Elmore house with over $45,000 from the Campbell River Salmon Derby. The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation is Canada’s largest public foundation dedicated exclusively to funding women’s shelters and violence prevention programs.

Every dollar raised goes directly to helping the more than 50,000 women and children who are served each year by the shelters and support programs we fund. Since 1998, the Shelter Foundation has raised more than $27 million and currently supports 200 local women’s shelters and national partners.