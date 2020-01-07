Campbell River readers enjoy thriller, mystery books in 2019

Campbell River readers enjoyed thriller novels this year, according to the Vancouver Island Regional Library. John Grisham and Lee Child’s works make the top 10 most borrowed lists of 2019 a number of times. Pixabay image

Campbell River bookworms like their thriller novels. From John Grisham to Lee Child, suspenseful mystery novels were some of the most borrowed books from the Vancouver Island Regional Library’s (VIRL) Campbell River branch in 2019.

Top 10 most borrowed physical books

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham

2. Past Tense, Lee Child

3. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly

4. The Boy, Tami Hoag

5. The 17th Suspect, James Patterson

6. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover

7. The Rooster Bar, John Grisham

8. Camino Island, John Grisham

9. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci

10. Shelter in Place, Nora Roberts

When readers borrowed ebooks and audiobooks rather than a physical book, their interests were slightly more diversified. A self-help title was number one on the list, while a handful of Jack Reacher novels cracked the top 10.

Top 10 most borrowed ebooks and audiobooks

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life (unabridged), Mark Manson

2. Past Tense: A Jack Reacher Novel, Lee Child

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia, Owens

4. Make Me: Jack Reacher Series, Book 20, Lee Child

5. The Alice Network, Kate Quinn

6. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

7. Long Road to Mercy: Atlee Pine Series, Book 1, David Baldacci

8. 15th Affair: Women’s Murder Club Series, Book 15, James Patterson

9. The Christmas Scorpion: A Jack Reacher Story, Lee Child

10. Cleaning the Gold: A Jack Reacher and Will Trent Short Story, Karin Slaughter and Lee Child

