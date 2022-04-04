Campbell River RCMP want public’s help confirming teens well-being

15-year-old has been avoiding family for almost one month

The RCMP are still looking to confirm the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since March 6.

Mason Cassidy has been in touch with people since being reported missing, but has not disclosed where he is.

“The RCMP do not believe that Cassidy is in any imminent danger, and has been in contact with family, however he has not been seen by anyone considered trustworthy and that is quite concerning,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

”We believe that Mr. Cassidy is likely sheltering in a friend’s home that is not aware that he is listed as missing or that he may have convinced them not to tell police. We are appealing to the common sense of any adults or youth that are aware of Mr. Cassidy’s whereabouts to contact the RCMP so that a proper well being check can be conducted and his family can end their worries.”

Cassidy is described as being 5-foot-7, weighing 100-pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

