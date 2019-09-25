From left, Michael Smith of CFB Esquimalt Military Police and Kim Taylor of the Victoria Police Department are greeted by the River Spirit Dragon Boat Team and the Campbell River Storm as members of the 2019 Tour de Rock team arrive at Painters Lodge on Sept. 24, 2019 Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River raises $68K for Tour de Rock

Riders stopped in Campbell River on Tuesday, continue to Comox Valley today

Campbell River is proving its reputation as a giving city. The community raised $68,047 for the Tour de Rock fundraiser as riders stopped in town Tuesday to speak at schools and mingle with community members.

The annual ride down Vancouver Island sees first responders raise money to help fund pediatric cancer research and support programs for kids with a history of cancer, such as Camp Goodtimes.

The ride started in Port Alice on Saturday and will end in Victoria on Oct. 4.

This year saw a change in the Campbell River program, with the team hosting events at Painters Lodge rather than their usual Spirit Square venue.

The riders started their day in Sayward and after lunch at Dick’s Fish and Chips, began a tour of local schools including Pinecrest Elementary, Cedar Elementary, École des Deux Mondes and Southgate Middle School.

