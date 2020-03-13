Join the Campbell River Friendship Quilters Guild on National Quilt Day, March 21, 2020 from 10 am - 2 pm in the Campbell River Seniors Centre located in the Campbell River Common (formerly Ironwood Mall) at 1414 Ironwood Street, Campbell River. Photo contributed

Campbell River quilters to celebrate the art of the quilt

Join the Campbell River Friendship Quilters Guild on National Quilt Day, March 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Campbell River Seniors Centre located in the Campbell River Common (formerly Ironwood Mall) at 1414 Ironwood Street, Campbell River.

Use the North Entrance (set in between Thrifty’s and the mall building). No admission fee, donations to fund community projects are appreciated.

Enjoy a display of completed quilts, and members will also be actively working on their creations. Come in to wander, watch and ask questions. Learn about all the steps involved in making a quilt, different styles of construction and more.

Quilters are a special group of people. They buy perfectly good fabric, cut it up into little pieces and sew it all back together again. In the process they create incredible pieces of visual art, as well as warm covers which surround the recipient with love. Rarely do they sew for themselves…most quilts are given away to somebody special, and quilters always have time and enthusiasm to make extras to donate to various agencies, sending colourful warm “quilters hugs” to folks who are struggling.

A few of the donation quilts will also be on display, along with some quilted items for sale, so you can do your Christmas shopping early. Drop in on Saturday, enjoy the lovely quilts on display, and you may come away with a new appreciation of the technical skills and care that go into the planning and creation of these beautiful and useful quilts.

Campbell River Friendship Quilters Guild has been meeting since 1994. Meetings are monthly, on the second Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., at the Community Centre. They also have a monthly sewing day for members, and sponsor classes throughout the year to inspire members with new ideas and techniques. Currently there about 65 members, and visitors and new members are always welcome, whether experienced or beginners.

