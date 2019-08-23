Campbell River puts out call for stewardship award nominations

It’s time to recognize the efforts and achievements of people working to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of the city’s natural areas.

Nominations are open until Sept. 9 for environmentally conscious individuals or community groups that you think deserves to be recognized in the 18th Annual City Stewardship Awards.

Categories include individuals, groups, businesses, industry representatives and youth who have contributed to the common cause of environmental stewardship.

“Every day, there are citizens in Campbell River who are working in the community’s green corridors and the urban environment to restore habitat and create vibrant, livable spaces,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “It’s once again time to recognize their diverse accomplishments and share their stories.”

The award categories are:

· Air Quality / Alternative Transportation (is there an avid walker or cyclist near you?)

· Pesticide Free / Urban Agriculture (who’s working with nature and sharing their bounty?)

· Water / Energy Conservation (who’s saving our precious resources?)

· Habitat Protection / Creation (who’s rebuilding and restoring habitat in natural areas?)

· Waste Reduction (who’s a role model when it comes to reducing waste?)

· Youth Special Recognition (who’s keeping the stewardship tradition alive and thriving?)

· Environmental Excellence (for outstanding achievement!)

To nominate a candidate, download an application form the What’s New section of the City’s website (www.campbellriver.ca) or paper copies are available at City Hall. For more information on these awards, please contact the City via email at terri.martin@campbellriver.ca or by phone at 250-286-5711.

Awards will be presented at the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House on Sunday, Sept. 22 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2250 Campbell River Road). The festival is part artisan market, part community group gathering, part fly-fishing celebration all rolled together with an environmental stewardship angle.