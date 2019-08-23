Campbell River puts out call for stewardship award nominations

It’s time to recognize the efforts and achievements of people working to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of the city’s natural areas.

Nominations are open until Sept. 9 for environmentally conscious individuals or community groups that you think deserves to be recognized in the 18th Annual City Stewardship Awards.

Categories include individuals, groups, businesses, industry representatives and youth who have contributed to the common cause of environmental stewardship.

“Every day, there are citizens in Campbell River who are working in the community’s green corridors and the urban environment to restore habitat and create vibrant, livable spaces,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “It’s once again time to recognize their diverse accomplishments and share their stories.”

The award categories are:

· Air Quality / Alternative Transportation (is there an avid walker or cyclist near you?)

· Pesticide Free / Urban Agriculture (who’s working with nature and sharing their bounty?)

· Water / Energy Conservation (who’s saving our precious resources?)

· Habitat Protection / Creation (who’s rebuilding and restoring habitat in natural areas?)

· Waste Reduction (who’s a role model when it comes to reducing waste?)

· Youth Special Recognition (who’s keeping the stewardship tradition alive and thriving?)

· Environmental Excellence (for outstanding achievement!)

To nominate a candidate, download an application form the What’s New section of the City’s website (www.campbellriver.ca) or paper copies are available at City Hall. For more information on these awards, please contact the City via email at terri.martin@campbellriver.ca or by phone at 250-286-5711.

Awards will be presented at the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House on Sunday, Sept. 22 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2250 Campbell River Road). The festival is part artisan market, part community group gathering, part fly-fishing celebration all rolled together with an environmental stewardship angle.

Previous story
Exhibit showcases work of veteran taxidermist on Cortes Island
Next story
Adaptable and hardy, Cabernet Sauvignon flourishes widely

Just Posted

Campbell River puts out call for stewardship award nominations

It’s time to recognize the efforts and achievements of people working to… Continue reading

16-year-old Campbell River athlete heading to Cairo for volleyball championship

Emoni Bush of Wei Wai Kum First Nation to compete with Youth National Team

Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September

Union, forest company at odds over Vancouver Island benefit payments as strike enters third month

Exhibit showcases work of veteran taxidermist on Cortes Island

Dozens of mounted animals on display at Wild Cortes

Stranded hikers rescued by helicopter on Mt. Schoen

Campbell River Search and Rescue used hoist operation to rescue trio

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

Feds invest $1.39 billion into growth, modernization of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue fleet

Cormorant Mid-Life Upgrade project announced

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

Most Read