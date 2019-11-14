The Campbell River Community Foundation is joining the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge and granting $15,000 for Brighter Day, a youth-led project building connections. (photo courtesy of Pixabay)

Campbell River project connecting youth with seniors chosen for $15,000 grant

Campbell River Community Foundation Foundation and the RBC Foundation are celebrating Brighter Day, a youth-led project building connections between local youth and seniors at a grant ceremony Friday, Nov. 15.

As a part of the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge, grants like this one are being made to inspiring youth-led projects in 150 small and medium-sized communities across Canada. The program’s goal is to help shift the power to young leaders making positive social or environmental change in their communities, while also enabling them to gain valuable skills and experience.

The event will feature remarks from Craig Gillis, the Campbell River Community Foundation Chairperson, Councillor Claire Moglove, and Matthijs Bruining, RBC Branch Manager, Campbell River. This will be followed by a presentation about the inspiring initiative building relationships between youth and seniors through shared activities, experiences, hobbies, and events by Mary Catherine Williams of Volunteer Campbell River, a project partner. Light refreshments will be provided.

