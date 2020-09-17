Campbell River photographer takes second place in Wildlife-in-Focus photo contest

Campbell River photographer D. Ross Fisher took this photo of feeding robins, which was chosen for second place in the Backyard Habitats category in this year’s Wildlife-in-Focus contest. Photo supplied by BC SPCA.

A local photographer has placed second in the BC SPCA’s Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest.

D. Ross Fisher, a Campbell River photographer submitted a photo of a baby robin being fed by its mother. That photo was selected for second place in the Backyard Habitats category by judges.

Amateur photographers from across the province made tough work for judges in this year’s event. Over 950 photos were submitted this year to two categories. Backyard Habitats was a category that highlighted the relationship people have with wild animals in backyards. Wild Settings was the other category, which featured animals in their natural habitats.

“It was a challenge for the contest judges to highlight only a few of the many amazing photos celebrating B.C.’s diverse wildlife,” said Erin Ryan of the BC SPCA. “We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos and helping to raise more than $32,920 to help the BC SPCA care for injured and orphaned wildlife.”

Other winners were from across the province, including Coldstream, Nanoose Bay, New Westminster, Burnaby and Kelowna.

First place winners are going to be featured in an upcoming BC SPCA publication, and the top three finishers and 12 People’s Choice winners will be part of a pack of greeting cards that will be available for purchase online.

All of the photos are available to be viewed at spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus.

