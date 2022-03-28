Campbell River photographer spots pod of more than 100 dolphins

A local photographer was in the right place at the right time to take in some of Campbell River’s natural splendour.
While taking a stroll along Discovery Pier with a friend on Monday morning (March 28), Sharon Yon of Scene it Photogaphy saw a pod of more then 100 Pacific white-sided dolphins making their way between the mainland and Quadra Island.
“It always takes my breath away to see these beautiful creatures,” she said. “They bring so much joy!”
ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Campbell RiverPhotographyWildlife