Campbell River photographer spots pod of more than 100 dolphins

A pod of dolphins splashes along in between Campbell River and Quadra Island. Photo by Sharon Yon/ Scene it Photography Two of the large pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins make their way along the strait. Photo by Sharon Yon/ Scene it Photography

A local photographer was in the right place at the right time to take in some of Campbell River’s natural splendour.

While taking a stroll along Discovery Pier with a friend on Monday morning (March 28), Sharon Yon of Scene it Photogaphy saw a pod of more then 100 Pacific white-sided dolphins making their way between the mainland and Quadra Island.

“It always takes my breath away to see these beautiful creatures,” she said. “They bring so much joy!”

