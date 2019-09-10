Campbell River one of 25 communities to host 2019-2020 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour will roll into Campbell River this coming March with a weekend of free outdoor hockey festivities for people of all ages.

The free festival will take place March 20 to 22 with live music and entertainment, National Hockey League alumni, and hockey-themed activities. The Campbell River festivities culminate with an outdoor viewing party of a game televised live from Dallas between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars on Sportsnet. A pre-game show featuring Ron MacLean and Tara Sloan will be filmed live in Campbell River.

“Campbell River is an enthusiastic hockey town, and with city and community support, I know we’ll be a great host for Hometown Hockey,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We are thrilled to be provided another opportunity to showcase Campbell River to the rest of Canada and host an incredible event that will be enjoyed by people of all ages.”

More details about the event, including opportunities to volunteer, will be announced over the coming months as the city confirms plans with Rogers and community partners.

“Mark the dates in your calendars now because this is going to be an amazing festival,” says corporate officer Elle Brovold. “This hockey weekend will be an event for our entire community that brings Campbell River onto the national stage. Make sure you plan to be part of this!”

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour rolls into 25 communities across Canada this season with a weekend of free all-ages outdoor hockey festivities. The weekend culminates in an outdoor viewing party of an NHL game broadcast every Sunday on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW, with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone hosting live on site from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

For more information on the tour, follow Rogers Hometown Hockey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The tour is presented by Scotiabank and Hyundai.

