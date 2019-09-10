Hometown Hockey hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone. Photo: Hometown Hockey

Campbell River one of 25 communities to host 2019-2020 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

Pre-game show featuring Ron MacLean and Tara Sloan will be filmed live in Campbell River

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour will roll into Campbell River this coming March with a weekend of free outdoor hockey festivities for people of all ages.

The free festival will take place March 20 to 22 with live music and entertainment, National Hockey League alumni, and hockey-themed activities. The Campbell River festivities culminate with an outdoor viewing party of a game televised live from Dallas between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars on Sportsnet. A pre-game show featuring Ron MacLean and Tara Sloan will be filmed live in Campbell River.

“Campbell River is an enthusiastic hockey town, and with city and community support, I know we’ll be a great host for Hometown Hockey,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We are thrilled to be provided another opportunity to showcase Campbell River to the rest of Canada and host an incredible event that will be enjoyed by people of all ages.”

More details about the event, including opportunities to volunteer, will be announced over the coming months as the city confirms plans with Rogers and community partners.

“Mark the dates in your calendars now because this is going to be an amazing festival,” says corporate officer Elle Brovold. “This hockey weekend will be an event for our entire community that brings Campbell River onto the national stage. Make sure you plan to be part of this!”

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour rolls into 25 communities across Canada this season with a weekend of free all-ages outdoor hockey festivities. The weekend culminates in an outdoor viewing party of an NHL game broadcast every Sunday on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW, with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone hosting live on site from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

For more information on the tour, follow Rogers Hometown Hockey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The tour is presented by Scotiabank and Hyundai.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Storm undefeated in regular season

RELATED: Boston Bruins alumni coming to Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Campbell River Special Olympics fall registration is on Sunday
Next story
B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

Just Posted

Campbell River one of 25 communities to host 2019-2020 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

Pre-game show featuring Ron MacLean and Tara Sloan will be filmed live in Campbell River

Emoni Bush, Team Canada advance to knockout stages at U18 volleyball worlds

Canada finished pool play with 2-2 record, will face Brazil in round of 16

PHOTOS: Storm undefeated in regular season

Campbell River beats Comox Valley 12-1, Saanich 2-0 to open VIJHL season

North Island College increases study abroad opportunities

‘Studying abroad is a life-changing experience,’ says NIC representative

Canada suffers first loss at U18 girls volleyball worlds

Campbell River’s Emoni Bush had six points in the 3-0 loss

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

Bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Trudeau, ministers to visit Halifax and survey Dorian recovery efforts

PM, Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan to meet with local officials and Armed Forces representatives

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. artist tours U.S. with stitched Trump quotes

The Tiny Pricks Project combines Trump quotes with textile art

B.C. teen’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Most Read