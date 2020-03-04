Campbell River Novice Tyees played a mini game during the the intermission of the Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins NHL game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Feb. 22. They got to dress in a Canucks dressing room and met Fin the team mascot. Photo contributed

Campbell River Novice Tyees experience the thrill of playing on Vancouver Canucks’ home ice

Some Campbell River Minor Hockey players got a thrill of a lifetime when they attended a Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins NHL hockey game at Rogers Arena on Feb. 22.

Sixteen Campbell River Novice Tyees attended the game as part of the Canucks Center Mini Minor program that gives B.C. minor hockey players a chance to experience hockey at the NHL level in front of the crowds at Rogers Arena.

The Tyees got to play a mini-game during the intermission of the Canucks-Bruins game after getting ready in a Canucks dressing room where they met Fin, the Canucks’ mascot. The players also got a welcome on the big screen at Rogers Arena and one of the players, Liam Rosse, got interviewed in front of the arena crowd.

The mini-game ended in a 1-1 tie with Rhett Resicini and Koen Nicholas scoring the goals.

“Many of the kids were overheard saying it was ‘the best day of their life’ and the parents were overjoyed to watch their kids play on such a big stage like Rogers Arena,” said Stacey Rosse, Campbell River Minor Hockey Novice Division Manager.

The local Tim Hortons made it all possible, Rosse said.

HOMETOWN HOCKEY

Meanwhile, the Novice Tyees and Campbell River Minor Hockey will be joining the rest of the community in showcasing Campbell River’s community pride and hockey spirit during Rogers Hometown Hockey March 21-22.

The city and several community organizations will host a series of free, family fun events leading up to the arrival of the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour that will take place the weekend of March 21 and 22 in the parking lot at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

RELATED: City of Campbell River plans various events for Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend

Mark your calendars to participate in a game of pop-up road hockey, listen to musical entertainment at Spirit Square and be part of the free swim and skate at Strathcona Gardens on the Friday of the festival weekend.

One of the most spectacular ways to show your hockey spirit is by registering your home, school or workplace for the Paint the Town Red contest, which begins March 9. The Campbell River Mirror will stickhandle the contest. Prizes include VIP passes to tour the Rogers Sportsnet Mobile Studio for homes and workplaces, and, for schools and classrooms that participate, a pizza party for up to 30 students at the Strathcona Garden pool or arena. Register for the Paint the Town Red online at campbellriver.ca/crhometownhockey

The Paint the Town Contest is a partnership between the City of Campbell River, the Strathcona Regional District and Black Press.

Liam Rosse is interviewed at the Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins hockey game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Feb. 22. The Campbell River Novice Tyees were there as part of the Canucks Mini Minor program for BC minor hockey teams to appear at a NHL game. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Novice Tyees got a Rogers Arena scoreboard welcome at the Feb. 22 Vancouver Canucks-Boston Bruins NHL game. Photo contributed

