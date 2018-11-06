Campbell River Museum’s Festival of Trees has trees available to decorate

Dorothy Luscombe and Joanne Campbell enjoyed last year’s Festival of Trees, especially Broadstreet Properties’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” which won the 2017 People’s Choice Award.

With only two months to go until Christmas at the Museum at Campbell River plans are well underway for their annual Festival of Trees.

This year is the 6th year of the festival and it marks the end of the museum’s 60th Anniversary year.

If you aren’t familiar with the Festival of Trees, this is the Museum at Campbell River’s fundraising event in the month of December.

The changing gallery is transformed into a winter wonderland where companies and organizations make donations to the Museum and then decorate Christmas trees that thousands of people come to see.

The Festival of Trees also serves as a backdrop for numerous Christmas parties and special events (such as the Chamber of Commerce’s Jingle Mingle), including two large public events hosted by the Museum – Christmas at the Museum and Chestnuts and Carols.

This kind of Christmas fun is infectious, and you’re probably wondering “How can I be a part of this event?”

Luckily there are still trees available at this time, so contact Sandra Parrish at the Museum at Campbell River to reserve your tree. Last year all of the trees were spoken for, so plan early to make sure that your company receives the kind of positive community exposure that the Festival of Trees offers.

Your team can come decorate their own tree, or the Museum Elves can decorate for you.

You never know, you might even win the “People’s Choice Award” for the public’s favourite tree!

Your donation to the Museum contributes to programs and exhibits that the Museum offers throughout the year.

Call the Museum at 250-287-3103 or email Sandra Parrish at Sandra.Parrish@crmuseum.ca