Dorothy Luscombe and Joanne Campbell enjoyed last year’s Festival of Trees, especially Broadstreet Properties’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” which won the 2017 People’s Choice Award.

Campbell River Museum’s Festival of Trees has trees available to decorate

With only two months to go until Christmas at the Museum at Campbell River plans are well underway for their annual Festival of Trees.

This year is the 6th year of the festival and it marks the end of the museum’s 60th Anniversary year.

If you aren’t familiar with the Festival of Trees, this is the Museum at Campbell River’s fundraising event in the month of December.

The changing gallery is transformed into a winter wonderland where companies and organizations make donations to the Museum and then decorate Christmas trees that thousands of people come to see.

The Festival of Trees also serves as a backdrop for numerous Christmas parties and special events (such as the Chamber of Commerce’s Jingle Mingle), including two large public events hosted by the Museum – Christmas at the Museum and Chestnuts and Carols.

This kind of Christmas fun is infectious, and you’re probably wondering “How can I be a part of this event?”

Luckily there are still trees available at this time, so contact Sandra Parrish at the Museum at Campbell River to reserve your tree. Last year all of the trees were spoken for, so plan early to make sure that your company receives the kind of positive community exposure that the Festival of Trees offers.

Your team can come decorate their own tree, or the Museum Elves can decorate for you.

You never know, you might even win the “People’s Choice Award” for the public’s favourite tree!

Your donation to the Museum contributes to programs and exhibits that the Museum offers throughout the year.

Call the Museum at 250-287-3103 or email Sandra Parrish at Sandra.Parrish@crmuseum.ca

Previous story
Campbell River’s Repair Café gives household appliances and equipment a new lease on life
Next story
B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Just Posted

Inland Island Highway speed reduced to 110 km/h

Province rolls back speed limits on 570 km of highway

Local church support earthquake-ravaged Mexico

Black Creek congregation bankrolls bedroom renovation for boy with rare skin disease in Chiapas

Seismic upgrade a go at Quadra Island Community Centre

Strathcona Regional District board hires local firm to handle construction work

Flames destroy car at Sportsplex in Campbell River

Nobody injured in blaze, but fire chief sends warning to public about explosions during car fires

New zoning bylaw for Cortes Island stalls

Strathcona Regional District board votes to have staff review after public raises questions

Campbell River’s Repair Café gives household appliances and equipment a new lease on life

They came carrying VCRs, computers, vacuum cleaners, sewing machines – you name… Continue reading

Senior who died in highway crash on Vancouver Island turned in front of oncoming traffic

RCMP say woman who died was from the Nanaimo area and was in her 80s

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Most Read