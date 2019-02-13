Campbell River Museum’s Annual Book Sale Set for March 2 & 3

Last year, the Museum at Campbell River’s book sale was a resounding success, and now museum promotions coordinator Erika Anderson and a dedicated crew of volunteers are working at building on that success with this year’s event.

“Our aim is both to make it a successful fundraiser, and also a positive experience for everyone that comes to buy books,” she explained.

Books have been arriving from public donations, and volunteers have been sorting them by category to make for easy browsing. Many of the volunteers helping out at this stage are also at the book sale and able to help people find what they are looking for.

This year will be the 14th year of the book sale, a fundraiser that has been growing each year.

“People still appreciate the feeling of a book in their hands, and need that time away from the screens that are ever-present in our lives,” explains Anderson. “It’s amazing to see so many people come to this sale who are so enthusiastic about books. I walk around at the event with a big grin on my face enjoying being in the presence of so many readers.”

The sale has made a significant contribution to funding the programs and exhibits at the museum. With increasing public participation at the museum, this is a much-needed revenue source.

The sale takes place March 2 and 3. Gently used books are still being accepted and can be dropped off at the Museum between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday from now until Feb. 28 (preferably at the back entrance off 4th Avenue). Note the museum is closed on Mondays. They gratefully accept most book donations but are unable to take magazines, encyclopedias, school texts or Reader’s Digest.

For more information you can go to www.crmuseum.ca or find the event on Facebook. For further information about making book donations or about volunteering with this event, contact Erika Anderson at 250-287-3103 or erika.anderson@crmuseum.ca .