Campbell River Museum to host Labour Day Picnic

The Museum invites families to join them in celebrating Labour Day. This photo was taken at Nels Roberts’ Camp near Open Bay on Quadra Island in 1919. MCR6281 Courtesy of the Museum at Campbell River

The Museum at Campbell River is celebrating Labour Day with a picnic on Monday, Sept. 2 from noon to 3 p.m. that will include activities for the whole family.

Labour Day was originally marked as a day for workers to campaign for better working conditions or pay. These demonstrations may have taken the form of parades and picnics organized by the trade unions. For most Canadians, the day has become a day of holidaying and family time. For many years the museum has taken the opportunity to honour some of our labour history in a fun and family-friendly way.

Admission to the Museum will be free for the day. The current temporary exhibit, The Last Stand: The Works of David Ellingsen, ties in well with the themes of Labour Day, as it focuses on the artist’s historic logging roots, through the lens of his modern-day environmental ethic.

One of the highlights of the afternoon will be some newly written labour-inspired music by Jim Creighton and Terry Jordan. There will also be a scavenger hunt that encourages visitors to explore the Museum grounds.

Several of the museum’s outdoor exhibits surround our historic resource-based economy. One of these exhibits is the cod-fishing vessel the Soyokaze. Tours will be offered so that the public can have a chance to board the vessel and learn more about its history and design.

Inside the Museum the Van Isle Theatre will be screening the Living History documentary film about Camp 5. This film recounts the story of this logging camp through the memories of people who were there.

There will be several activities for children, including Lego play, and the chance to decorate a nose bag. In the spirit of the Labour Day picnics, pie and camp coffee will be served, with root beer floats available as well. The public is encouraged to bring their lunch and enjoy a picnic on the Museum grounds.

All of the Labour Day activities on Monday, Sept. 2 are free of charge. For more information call the Museum at Campbell River at 250-287-3103 or go to www.crmuseum.ca.