Campbell River Museum starts preparations for 2018 fundraising Book Sale

Erika Anderson, Museum Membership and Promotions Coordinator, is hoping the public will bring the Museum their gently used books.

Preparations are beginning for the Museum’s 13th annual fundraising book sale.

Books have been trickling in all winter, but now is the time that they really need people to start cleaning out their book shelves. The sale has been growing in recent years, allowing it to contribute even more to the Museum’s programs and exhibits, but its success is dependent on the donations coming in.

“This is an important fundraiser for the Museum,” says book sale organizer Erika Anderson, “and it’s also a really fun event. People just love discovering new book titles and we keep the prices very affordable so anyone can come in and find some great reads to take home.”

The Museum hopes you will help by bringing in your gently used books for the sale. Drop your previously loved books off between noon and 5:00 pm Tuesday to Sunday from now until March 1st at the Museum (preferably at the back entrance off 4th Avenue). Please note the Museum is closed on Mondays. We gratefully accept most book donations but are unable to take magazines, encyclopedias, school texts or Reader’s Digest.

This year the book sale will take place March 3 and 4 at the Museum at Campbell River, located at 470 Island Highway. All proceeds from the book sale support the work that the Museum does, including exhibits and public and school programming. For more information about upcoming programs and exhibits go to www.crmuseum.ca .

If you would be interested in volunteering to help with the book sale contact Erika Anderson at 250-287-3103 or erika.anderson@crmuseum.ca .