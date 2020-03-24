Even though its doors are closed, the Museum at Campbell River is finding creative ways to engage with the community. On March 22, it released its first crossword puzzle inspired by local history. Museum at Campbell River/Facebook

Campbell River Museum launches Sunday crossword puzzle inspired by local history

Staff had been looking for ways to connect with community despite facility’s closure

Its doors may be closed to the public, but staff at the Museum at Campbell River are finding creative ways to connect with the community.

On Sunday, March 22, they posted the museum’s first Sunday crossword puzzle inspired by local history.

Museum staff had been brainstorming ideas on how they could remain open to the community despite their facility being closed since noon on March 17.

“What can we do that’s fun,” wondered Erika Anderson, whose role at the museum centres on membership and promotions, including social media posts. “What can we do from home?”

Despite not being an avid crossword puzzler herself, Anderson built and posted the nine-answer puzzle for the community on the museum’s Facebook page.

RELATED: Campbell River Museum’s book sale a hot ticket

All the clues in the first puzzle are based on local history.

Anderson says she went with some “easyish stuff” for the first puzzle that people could mostly find the answers to on the museum’s website. There are a couple tougher clues though, so Anderson is open to people messaging the page for help.

The idea is that the puzzle will become a weekly challenge that people can do at home.

Anderson says the museum will be upping the volume of posts to its Facebook page and that next Sunday’s puzzle will have clues based on the information shared.

RELATED: Museum at Campbell River’s model train show keeps chugging along

The museum will see how popular the puzzle is before deciding on its longevity.

“We’re just trying out something new at this point,” Anderson says. “It’s a really good time to try something new.”

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing. The Campbell River Mirror recommends visiting our website ( https://www.campbellrivermirror.com/tag/coronavirus/ ) for the most up-to-date information. Other reliable resources are Provincial ( http://covid-19.bccdc.ca/ ), Federal ( https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html )and Local ( http://campbellriver.ca/ )governments, and local health authorities ( https://www.islandhealth.ca/health-alerts ). Due to the rapidly changing nature of the information, be sure to always check the date and time of your news, and ensure information you’re sharing is up-to-date and accurate to prevent the spread of misinformation.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RiverCoronavirusMuseum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How to be socially distant

Just Posted

City of Campbell River puts up COVID-19 reminders

Electronic messages put up on main thoroughfare

Campbell River Museum launches Sunday crossword puzzle inspired by local history

Staff had been looking for ways to connect with community despite facility’s closure

Campbell River Olympic hopeful devastated by Team Canada decision, but in full support

Tokyo 2020 would have been swimmer Mackenzie Padington’s first Olympic Games

MP Blaney one of three NDP MPs joining emergency session of Parliament on Tuesday

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will join NDP leader Jagmeet Singh… Continue reading

COVID-19 pandemic is no time for divisiveness, North Island medical health officer says

Defends Island Health’s handling of the crisis

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Coronavirus news from around Canada, updated at 10 a.m.

Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

“We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted”

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Construction company shuts down all job sites, says new B.C. guidelines are ‘too little, too late’

‘The time has come for us to lay down our tools and stay at home,’ according to Algra Bros

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Most Read