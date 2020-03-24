Campbell River Museum launches Sunday crossword puzzle inspired by local history

Its doors may be closed to the public, but staff at the Museum at Campbell River are finding creative ways to connect with the community.
On Sunday, March 22, they posted the museum’s first Sunday crossword puzzle inspired by local history.
Museum staff had been brainstorming ideas on how they could remain open to the community despite their facility being closed since noon on March 17.
“What can we do that’s fun,” wondered Erika Anderson, whose role at the museum centres on membership and promotions, including social media posts. “What can we do from home?”
Despite not being an avid crossword puzzler herself, Anderson built and posted the nine-answer puzzle for the community on the museum’s Facebook page.
All the clues in the first puzzle are based on local history.
Anderson says she went with some “easyish stuff” for the first puzzle that people could mostly find the answers to on the museum’s website. There are a couple tougher clues though, so Anderson is open to people messaging the page for help.
The idea is that the puzzle will become a weekly challenge that people can do at home.
Anderson says the museum will be upping the volume of posts to its Facebook page and that next Sunday’s puzzle will have clues based on the information shared.
The museum will see how popular the puzzle is before deciding on its longevity.
“We’re just trying out something new at this point,” Anderson says. “It’s a really good time to try something new.”
