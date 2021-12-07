Campbell River Museum hosts marvelous forest of Christmas trees

Public have until Dec. 18 to decide on People’s Choice award for favourite fir

The Museum at Campbell River’s Festival of Trees is free for all to attend during the month of December. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

The ninth annual Festival of Trees is underway in the Museum at Campbell River Changing Gallery, and this year there are more creatively decorated firs than ever.

Twenty-nine different trees have been sponsored by local businesses, and organizations for the museum’s fundraising event.

“The transformation of the space is quite magical” said Museum Promotions Coordinator Erika Anderson, “It’s so rewarding watching someone walk into the room for the first time and stand there in silence just taking it all in. It certainly puts you in the Christmas spirit.”

December was always a quiet month for the museum, she noted.

“So we felt like there was a good opportunity to create something really fun for the holidays that people and their families can enjoy.”

One of the best parts is, the exhibit is free, and open to all.

“It’s beautiful, and it’s a nice way to experience some holiday joy without having to spend money.”

READ MORE: Campbell River Festival of Trees creations to benefit Stephen Lewis Foundation

READ MORE: People’s Choice Award recipient chosen at Campbell River Museum’s Festival of Trees

Voting has taken place to identify the most elegant, the most whimsical, and the most creative decorations.

The winner of the most elegant tree is Relish Interiors with their tree Champagne Castle; the award for the most whimsical tree went to Avenue for the Home and United Floors with Santa’s Little Helpers, and this year’s most creative tree – inspired by Nightmare Before Christmas – was decorated by rivals in business but partners in cheer: Hi-Limit Plumbing & Heating and Nika Plumbing Ltd.

Still up for grabs is the coveted People’s Choice Award. Voting will remain open until Dec. 18, and the museum encourages all to drop by and decide which festive fir is their favourite.

The Festival of Trees is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during December (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day). The Museum is located at 470 Island Highway, at 5th Avenue. For more information go to www.crmuseum.ca or call 250-287-3103.



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverChristmas treeMuseum