Campbell River Museum hits the 15 year mark for its Used Book Sale

Museum at Campbell River’s Erika ANderson is hopeing to add to the good reads that will be available at the museum’s 15th annual used book sale. Book donations are now being accepted and can be brought to the Museum’s back door off of 4th Ave during opening hours (Tuesday through Sunday from 12-5). For large drop offs advance notice is appreciated. Photo contributed

This year marks the 15th year of the Museum at Campbell River’s annual used book sale, an event that has grown to be an important fundraiser for the museum.

Members of the community donate their good quality used books, and then a team of volunteers unpacks and sorts them in the Museum’s 1,200-square-foot Changing Gallery space. The event has a good reputation and attracts huge crowds to stock up on books.

“I look forward to the book sale every year. There’s always a terrific variety to choose from and I like knowing my money goes to support the museum,” says local book enthusiast Gina Forsyth.

At this point, the focus is on collecting the huge quantities of book donations that are needed to make this event a success.

“We truly appreciate the book donations,” says book sale coordinator Erika Anderson, “and we look forward to seeing Campbell River’s readers March 7 and 8 and helping them find something special. It’s great watching people find books that they will truly treasure – a favourite childhood story, a cookbook they can use to add some variety to dinners, a novel that will transform them. The possibilities are endless!”

Book donations are now being accepted and can be brought to the Museum’s back door off of 4th Ave during opening hours (Tuesday through Sunday from 12-5 p.m.). For large drop offs advance notice is appreciated. Coordinator Erika Anderson can be reached by e-mail erika.anderson@crmuseum.ca, or by phoning the Museum at 250-287-3103. The Museum can only accept books in good condition, and not encyclopedias, text books, Reader’s Digest, or magazines.

