The Museum at Campbell River fired up its steam donkey on Labour Day, an annual event that brings steam and logging history enthusiasts out. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Museum at Campbell River fired up its steam donkey on Labour Day, an annual event that brings steam and logging history enthusiasts out.

Steam donkeys were, essentially, longline cranes used throughout the coastal logging operations in the early part of the 20th Century.

RELATED: Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

RELATED: Volunteers revive Campbell River’s historical Steam Donkey in the nick of time