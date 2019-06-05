Campbell River Museum Boat Tours sharing history of the Discovery Islands

The Campbell River Museum’s summer historic boat tours are well underway for the 2019 season.

In this partnership with Discovery Marine Safaris, a Museum at Campbell River guide is on board telling guests about the history of the Discovery Islands.

“There are so many places that you go by and there is not much to see there today, but 100 years ago it would have looked very different, with homes or logging camps, regular service from the Union Steamships, and maybe even a store or post office,” says guide Erika Anderson. “Every year when doing research for these trips I am uncovering more stories that I just love to share with the guests on these trips.”

This program has been growing every year, and this year the Museum is offering 15 trips, including six different routes. Many guests appreciate the opportunity to explore parts of the coast that are normally only accessed by people who have boats. A new trip added this year goes between East and West Redonda Islands.

“We try to have something new to offer each year as we get so many people that come back year after year. Each guide has their favourite stories to tell, so even doing the same route more than once would be different experiences.”

Registration for these trips is through the Museum at Campbell River and they run every Sunday until August 25. The schedule and pricing is on the Museum’s website www.crmuseum.ca/historic-boat-tours

