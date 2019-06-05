The Museum’s summer historic boat tours are well underway for the 2019 season. Campbell River Museum photo

Campbell River Museum Boat Tours sharing history of the Discovery Islands

The Campbell River Museum’s summer historic boat tours are well underway for the 2019 season.

In this partnership with Discovery Marine Safaris, a Museum at Campbell River guide is on board telling guests about the history of the Discovery Islands.

“There are so many places that you go by and there is not much to see there today, but 100 years ago it would have looked very different, with homes or logging camps, regular service from the Union Steamships, and maybe even a store or post office,” says guide Erika Anderson. “Every year when doing research for these trips I am uncovering more stories that I just love to share with the guests on these trips.”

This program has been growing every year, and this year the Museum is offering 15 trips, including six different routes. Many guests appreciate the opportunity to explore parts of the coast that are normally only accessed by people who have boats. A new trip added this year goes between East and West Redonda Islands.

“We try to have something new to offer each year as we get so many people that come back year after year. Each guide has their favourite stories to tell, so even doing the same route more than once would be different experiences.”

Registration for these trips is through the Museum at Campbell River and they run every Sunday until August 25. The schedule and pricing is on the Museum’s website www.crmuseum.ca/historic-boat-tours

RELATED: Museum Day gives visitors rare glimpse of collection

RELATED: Museum at Campbell River to celebrate Ann Elmore Haig-Brown’s legacy May 3

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cloudy skies and showers expected in Campbell River
Next story
Time capsule found in wall of White Rock church slated for demolition

Just Posted

Campbell River Ravens peewee lacrosse team takes gold

Ravens beat Kelowna 6-3 during Pop Styles Tournament in Port Coquitlam

Campbell Riverites boogie for a cause at Denim and Diamond Country Hoedown

Annual event raised funds for Campbell River and District Association for Community Living

Fire department called to extinguish unattended campfire along Argonaut Road

Comes a little more than a week after an extensive brush fire in the same area

Surprise field trip for Campbell River class to visit classmate

Jorden Andrew has been in treatment since last fall but he and his class visited Science World

Sayward School among finalists for new playground

Voting through June 23 for BCAA’s Play Here contest

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Most Read