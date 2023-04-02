Campbell River Mu’la artist Shawn Decaire shows Brain Tanning of a hide for curious onlookers

In what was not an April fools prank, local Mu’la artist Shawn Decaire taught a sacred and timeless tradition among Indigenous people on April 1 in Spirit Square — The traditional brain tanning of a hide.

In front of a very boisterous but small crowd of about 40 people, Decaire stood taking questions by his improvised smoker. Made of an old propane tank and cherry flavoured wood chips, Decaire used a pipe leading up to the hide, which was made of elk, as it was in the final preparation stages.

“My aim is to try to teach to reclaim some of the teachings my ancestors did once in this very land,” Decaire said to the crowd, who huddled underneath the canopy that housed the makeshift smoker. “There’s a lot of hunters out there, a lot of providers. There’s a lot of those sacred animals that we’re letting go. We can take simple pieces of rawhide, take the entire hide, clean it and give it to our pets. My dog he loves a piece of rawhide, most dogs do.”

Throughout the 90-minute event, onlookers got to feel simple pieces of leather, such as rabbit, elk, and cowhide. DeCaire passed it around while the crowd asked questions.

A practice in Indigenous tradition and culture, brain tanning is a rigorous process that involves literally rubbing the brain tissue of a hunted animal and water into a wet rawhide. The emulsion helps break down the membranes that have to be removed. The hide is then softened by working it against cable, before being rung out and ultimately smoked. The hide can be used for clothing, or traditional Indigenous toys or drums. The drum which DeCaire played to open the presentation, was put together on Friday.

“The drum I just sang that song on, was just a piece of rawhide yesterday,” said Decaire. “I just tied that drum yesterday, and now I get to share it today.”

The event was put on by the Campbell River Art Gallery, as part of the Mu’la exhibition curated by Nadine Bariteau. The exhibit runs through until April 29.

Campbell RiverIndigenous cultural groupsIndigenous peoples