Campbell River Mu’la artist Shawn Decaire shows Brain Tanning of a hide for curious onlookers

Shawn DeCaire shows how to soften up a rawhide using cable. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Mu'la artist Shawn DeCaire answered questions throughout the 90-minute event featuring the traditional brain tanning of an animal hide on April 1. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Step by step instructions were shown and distributed around the crowd on April 1, they are displayed on the table during the presentation. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
After being softened, and rung, the animal skin is smoked. The elk hide featured in the presentation was smoked using a makeshift smoker from an old propane tank. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
DeCaire showed onlookers what was the finished product of Elk hide to make traditional Indigenous tools. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
The rawhide can be used to make toys, clothing, home decor, and traditional indigenous drums, like the ones featured here. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

In what was not an April fools prank, local Mu’la artist Shawn Decaire taught a sacred and timeless tradition among Indigenous people on April 1 in Spirit Square — The traditional brain tanning of a hide.

READ MORE: Art Hive artists present Mu’la || Gratitude at Campbell River Art Gallery

In front of a very boisterous but small crowd of about 40 people, Decaire stood taking questions by his improvised smoker. Made of an old propane tank and cherry flavoured wood chips, Decaire used a pipe leading up to the hide, which was made of elk, as it was in the final preparation stages.

“My aim is to try to teach to reclaim some of the teachings my ancestors did once in this very land,” Decaire said to the crowd, who huddled underneath the canopy that housed the makeshift smoker. “There’s a lot of hunters out there, a lot of providers. There’s a lot of those sacred animals that we’re letting go. We can take simple pieces of rawhide, take the entire hide, clean it and give it to our pets. My dog he loves a piece of rawhide, most dogs do.”

Throughout the 90-minute event, onlookers got to feel simple pieces of leather, such as rabbit, elk, and cowhide. DeCaire passed it around while the crowd asked questions.

A practice in Indigenous tradition and culture, brain tanning is a rigorous process that involves literally rubbing the brain tissue of a hunted animal and water into a wet rawhide. The emulsion helps break down the membranes that have to be removed. The hide is then softened by working it against cable, before being rung out and ultimately smoked. The hide can be used for clothing, or traditional Indigenous toys or drums. The drum which DeCaire played to open the presentation, was put together on Friday.

“The drum I just sang that song on, was just a piece of rawhide yesterday,” said Decaire. “I just tied that drum yesterday, and now I get to share it today.”

The event was put on by the Campbell River Art Gallery, as part of the Mu’la exhibition curated by Nadine Bariteau. The exhibit runs through until April 29.

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

025050

Campbell RiverIndigenous cultural groupsIndigenous peoples

Previous story
North Island Outdoor Show coming to Campbell River in April

Just Posted

Shawn DeCaire shows how to soften up a rawhide using cable. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Mu’la artist Shawn Decaire shows Brain Tanning of a hide for curious onlookers

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)
BC Ferries fares could climb 9.2 per cent each of the next 4 years, CEO says they won’t

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Man sentenced to four years in 2020 beating death in downtown Campbell River

Pop-up banner image