Charis (left) and Thanh Tazumi are conducting a workshop on “The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?” which provides information and a space for this important conversation. Phto contributed

Charis (left) and Thanh Tazumi are conducting a workshop on “The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?” which provides information and a space for this important conversation. Phto contributed

Campbell River mother-daughter duo conducts workshop on confronting Anti-Asian racism

The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?”

Recent media reports have highlighted the rise of anti-Asian racism alongside COVID 19 with stories of Asian men and women being attacked verbally and physically at bus stops, on trains, in grocery stores, to people in the highest political office using expressions like “China Virus.”

The Vancouver Police Department reported that anti-Asian hate crimes have increased by 717 per cent in Vancouver in the past year. Videos and reports of elders in Asian communities across the continent being spat on and pushed to the ground are frequently on the news and the Atlanta shooting on March 16th shook Asian communities to the core.

Racism, especially anti-Asian racism, is not new to Thanh Tazumi. She has been raising awareness of racism since the mid-1990’s when the Vietnamese community in Campbell River experienced intense racism. Her work ranges from leading some of the first Walk Away from Racism events to facilitating workshops on diversity, inclusion, cultural awareness, and Anti-racism Response Training (A.R.T). Thanh and her colleagues Naomi Wolfe, and Sanchit Mittal have facilitated A.R.T workshops for over 1,000 participants across Canada.

“When I saw news reports of Asian seniors in San Francisco and Vancouver being spat on or pushed to the ground, I thought about my 86-year-old mother. A video of two 15-year-old girls in Coquitlam being told by a white woman to ‘go back to where you came from’ even though they were born in Canada, made me think of my nieces and daughters,” Thanh says. “The Atlanta shooting on March 16 was the breaking point for me. While I was celebrating my birthday with my family on the evening of March 16, eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were murdered because a man felt that massage parlors were a temptation for him. I felt the cumulative and collective pain that is felt by Asian communities across this continent. My daughter Charis also felt the weight of the March 16 event and raised funds for the families in Atlanta.”

Thanh and Charis felt the need to do more and realize they have an important message to share. Their workshop “The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?” provides information and a space for this important conversation.

Carolyn Moi, an EAL instructor and workshop attendee noted that “racialiazed or non-racialized, this conversation is open to and for anyone who welcomes the opportunity to listen, to feel, to understand, to gain insight, to build awareness, to reflect, and to learn.” In the workshop, Thanh shares stories of her experience as a refugee, as an Asian woman at work, and as a mother raising two daughters in a white society. She and her daughter Charis discuss microaggressions, the model minority myth, the history of anti-Asian racism in Canada, as well as Western imperialism and its connection with the hyper sexualization of Asian women.

The workshop will share some ideas for confronting implicit bias and how to be an ally. To register for the June 3 workshop contact Volunteer Campbell River at 250-287-8111 or check the Eventbrite link https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-story-you-may-not-know-what-does-anti-asian-racism-look-like-tickets-154050173215

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Discovery Passage Aquarium opens for the 2021 season on World Oceans Day

Just Posted

Timberline grad Isaac Morrow began working on the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce’s new website as part of a work experience project. The website has been completed and Morrow is now attending the University of Victoria. Photo submitted
Timberline grad designs new Campbell River chamber website

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce endeavours to provide opportunities… Continue reading

Conflicting accounts of connectivity speed has created a hurdle for the Connected Coast project. File photo, Black Press
Conflicting accounts of connection speeds throws wrench into Connected Coast project

SRD directors say reports do not match reality

Charis (left) and Thanh Tazumi are conducting a workshop on “The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?” which provides information and a space for this important conversation. Phto contributed
Campbell River mother-daughter duo conducts workshop on confronting Anti-Asian racism

The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?”

A game camera near the Klahoose reservation on Cortes Island caught this glimpse of a truck leaving the woodlot at around 2:30 on Sunday morning. Photo supplied by Klahoose First Nation
Klahoose First Nation cutblock vandalized on Cortes Island

Ribbons pulled down, gravel poured into gas tank at site

Members of the 2019 Discovery Passage Aquarium staff from left, Nathan Duifhuis, Brianna Marcoux, Ricky Belanger, Robyn Douglas, Hailee Arlitt and Grant Matthews, pose for a photo with touch tank specimens on Aug. 26, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Discovery Passage Aquarium opens for the 2021 season on World Oceans Day

Visitors can expect an air-tight COVID-19 safety plan, with distancing between visitors and staff

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Vancouver Island is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

North Coast Trail Ale. (Submitted photo)
Interest in Vancouver Island’s wild north coast continuing to brew

Growing interest in Cape Scott and the North Coast Trail can be washed down with new craft beer

Tofino plans to launch a pay-parking system around its public beaches, including this lot at Chesterman Beach. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Tofino set to charge for parking at public beaches

Fees will be charged at roughly 10 locations including Chesterman Beach

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

Most Read