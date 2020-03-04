Campbell River Mirror welcomes Marc Kitteringham

The Campbell River Mirror would like to welcome its newest multi-media journalist Marc Kitteringham.

Kitteringham comes to the area from Salt Spring Island, where he worked as a multimedia journalist for two years. He has won multiple awards for his work including the New Journalist of the Year award in 2019. His focus is on covering environmental issues, food security, rural issues, and local news.

When he is not writing or taking photos, Kitteringham spends most of his time either finding big hills to climb on his bike, gardening with his wife or hiking in the mountains.

Kitteringham hopes to make the area his home and to build lasting roots in the community.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter