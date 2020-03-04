Campbell River Mirror welcomes Marc Kitteringham

Campbell River Multi-Media Journalist Marc Kitteringham. Campbell River Mirror photo

The Campbell River Mirror would like to welcome its newest multi-media journalist Marc Kitteringham.

Kitteringham comes to the area from Salt Spring Island, where he worked as a multimedia journalist for two years. He has won multiple awards for his work including the New Journalist of the Year award in 2019. His focus is on covering environmental issues, food security, rural issues, and local news.

When he is not writing or taking photos, Kitteringham spends most of his time either finding big hills to climb on his bike, gardening with his wife or hiking in the mountains.

Kitteringham hopes to make the area his home and to build lasting roots in the community.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Igniting opportunities for Campbell River girls in firefighting
Next story
Campbell River Novice Tyees experience the thrill of playing on Vancouver Canucks’ home ice

Just Posted

Campbell River Novice Tyees experience the thrill of playing on Vancouver Canucks’ home ice

Some Campbell River Minor Hockey players got a thrill of a lifetime… Continue reading

City of Campbell River approves 2020 Downtown Small Initiatives projects

A sixth event for CR Live Streets, new bike racks, garbage cans and more coming to downtown

Greenways trains more trail stewards

Campbell River has a growing number of trail stewards thanks to a… Continue reading

Two-week spring break returns to Campbell River public schools

School District 72 has drafted calendars for the next three years

Fisheries and Oceans Canada to reinstate 2019 Fraser River Chinook sports fishing restrictions on interim basis

North Island-Powell River MP calls for measures to support sport fishery

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

2 arrested in bust of social media app drug operation in Cowichan

Quantities of suspected MDMA and Shatter, a marijuana derivative and benzodiazepine, were seized.

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

B.C. man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Most Read