Campbell River Mirror staffers win gold at newspaper awards gala

Sean Feagan’s “On the Green” photo won a Gold Ma Murray Sports Photo Award, Under 10,000 (circulation) at the BCYCNA gala awards night Saturday, May 14. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Mirror had a grand night at the BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards for newspaper excellence in Richmond Saturday, May 14.

That’s because Mirror staffers earned five Gold Ma Murray Awards!

The British Columbia and Yukon Community Newsmedia Association held it’s annual awards gala and invited the top three finalists in 30 editorial and advertising categories as well as general newspaper excellence categories. Then at the annual gala, the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners were announced.

Campbell River Mirror staff members were named as finalists in five categories and came away with Gold Awards in all five!

“It was an amazing night,” Mirror publisher Jacquie Duns said. “It was great to see the talent we have in our newspaper recognized. Very proud of our team.”

Winning Gold Awards were:

Mirror multi-media journalist Marc Kitteringham for the Spot News Award, Over 10,000 (circulation) for his photo “Family of slain Indigenous man confronts RCMP.”

Mirror staff members Marc Kitteringham Sean Feagan, Alistair Taylor and Taija Larmond for the Photo Essay Award for their teamwork on “A Day in the Life of Campbell River.”

Mirror editor Alistair Taylor for the Editorial Award category for the June 30, 2021 editorial: “We can’t move forward as a nation without coming to terms with this stark indictment of our colonial past.”

Former Mirror staff member Sean Feagan for two awards: Sports Photo Award, Under 10,000 for “On the ‘Green’” and Feature Video Award for “Cycle club volunteers work to improve Snowden Trail.”