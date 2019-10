Campbell River Mirror readers crown community favourites

Results from the 5th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards are in

Eden Street Salon and Day Spa picked up five awards (Hair Salon – Winner, Healthy and Wellness – Finalist, Best Place to get a Manicure – Winner, Best Place to get a Pedicure – Winner, and Spa – Winner) in this year’s Campbell River Mirror Readers’ Choice Awards. From left, Sheila Lowery, Candice Lowery and Shae Code pose for a photo on Oct. 24 with their awards. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River and area residents have spoken – loudly and clearly – about who they think is the best in the region.

They made their nominations and cast their votes for the best People & Places, Food & Drink, Shops & Services, Arts & Entertainment, Sports & Recreation and Professionals (Individual).

The Readers Choice Awards were open-ended so instead of voting for nominated businesses, readers nominated whomever they wanted in whatever category they wanted. Thus, all of the entrants were determined by the readers.

The overwhelming response of nominations could have something to do with the incredible prize all elegible entries were qualified to win: a Specialized Mountain Bike in Rocket Red from Swicked. Alison Boucher was the lucky randomly selected winner of the grand prize.

Once again this year there were many multiple award winners and many repeat winners from previous years. One in particular, took five categories. Congratulations to Eden Street Salon and Day Spa!

The winners and finalists were invited to a gathering at the Maritime Heritage Centre on Oct. 24 to toast their success and share in the glow of knowing their work and endeavours are appreciated by customers and residents of the community. This is a moment to reflect on a job well done. For readers, it’s also an opportunity to express what they love about their community. It reaches to the heart of what makes life in this great region so wonderful and fufilling.

For a photo gallery from the event visit our Facebook Page.

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners of the Campbell River Mirror 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Allow us to introduce the winners and finalists…

The 5th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards supplement was included in the Oct. 30 edition of the Campbell River Mirror. You can view it online here.

BEACH FOR SWIMMING

WINNER: SARATOGA BEACH

Finalists

McIvor Lake

Miracle Beach Provincial Park

BIKE FRIENDLY COMMUNITY

WINNER: CAMPBELL RIVER SEAWALK

Finalists

Willow Point Park

Beaver Lodge Lands

CITY PROJECT WORTH THE WAIT

WINNER: BIKE PARK

Finalists

Traffic Circle Rockland Road

Traffic Light on Jubilee

GREATEST PLACE TO WORK

WINNER: EDEN STREET SALON & DAY SPA

Finalists

Campbell River Veterinary Hospital Dog

Grooming

RBC Royal Bank

LOCAL RADIO DJ

WINNER: ASHLEIGH CLARK

Finalists

Bill Nation

Paul Morrow

LOCAL SOCIAL MEDIA ORGANIZATION

WINNER: CAMPBELL RIVER MIRROR

Finalists

I Love Vancouver Island Facebook Page

Kitty Cat PALS

NETWORKING ORGANIZATION

WINNER: WOMEN IN NETWORKING

Finalists

River City Business Networking

Young Professionals

PLACE FOR A WEDDING

WINNER: DOLPHINS RESORT

Finalists

Painter’s Lodge

Maritime Heritage Centre

PLACE TO BE A TOURIST

WINNER: ELK FALLS SUSPENSION BRIDGE

Finalists

Campbell River Pier

PLACE TO GET A MILITARY DISCOUNT

WINNER: BILL HOWICH CHRYSLER

Finalist

Legion Campbell River

PLAYGROUND

WINNER: CAMPBELL RIVER SPORTSPLEX

Finalists

Hagel Park

Robert V. Ostler Park

POLITICIAN

WINNER: RACHEL BLANEY

Finalists

Andy Adams

Claire Trevena

SERVICE GROUP

WINNER: CR ROTARY NOON CLUB

Finalists

Salvation Army

CR Rotary Daybreak Club

YOUTH ACTIVIST

WINNER: SYLAS THOMPSON

Finalists

Girl Guides Campbell River

Tara Jordan

BAKERY

WINNER: DAVES’ BAKERY

Finalists

Steiner Bakery

Perks Donus

Fresh Start Bistro

BURGER

WINNER: A & W

Finalists

SoCal Restaurant & Lounge

White Spot

BREAKFAST / BRUNCH

WINNER: IDEAL CAFE

Finalists

Dolphins Resort

Popsey’s Restaurant

CAESAR COCKTAIL

WINNER: SOCAL RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Finalists

Moxie’s Grill & Bar

Match Eatery & Public House

CHINESE FOOD RESTAURANT

WINNER: SEA WOK

Finalists

The Driftwood Restaurant

Rose Bowl Restaurant

CHOCOHOLIC EXPERIENCE

WINNER: ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Finalists

Boston Pizza

Daves’ Bakery

COFFEE SHOP (FRANCHISE)

WINNER: STARBUCKS

Finalists

Tim Hortons

Serious Coffee

COFFEE SHOP (INDEPENDENT)

WINNER: THE ISLAND GRIND COFFEE & TEA

Finalists

FoggDukkers Coffee

The Java Shack

DESSERT

WINNER: DAVES’ BAKERY

WINNER: DAIRY QUEEN GRILL & CHILL

Finalist

Steiner Bakery

DOUGHNUT

WINNER: PERKS DONUTS

Finalists

Steiner Bakery

Tim Hortons

ETHNIC FOOD

WINNER: ROYAL ZAYKA

Finalists

Imagine Thai Food

Honey Lemon Grill

FARM MARKET VENDOR

WINNER: WILLOWS FARM MARKET & GARDEN CENTRE

Finalists

Roots Rising

Merville Organics

FAST FOOD

WINNER: A & W

Finalists

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

Wendy’s

FINE DINING

WINNER: HARBOUR GRILL

Finalists

Ox Chophouse

Dolphins Resort

FISH & CHIPS

WINNER: DICK’S FISH & CHIPS

Finalists

Dockside Fish & Chips

Jigger’s Grill

FOOD TRUCK

WINNER: 4 ALTOS TACOS TRUCK

Finalists

Tasty Kitchen Outlet – TKO

Baba Gannouj

FRESH SEAFOOD

WINNER: CRABBY BOB’S SEAFOOD INC.

Finalists

Harbour Grill

Dick’s Fish & Chips

HOT WINGS

WINNER: BOSTON PIZZA

Finalists

Riptide Marine Pub

MVP Pub & Family Restaurant

ICE CREAM / GELATO SHOP

WINNER: DISCOVERY FISHING PIER ICECREAM SHOP

Finalists

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

Nite Time News

LOCAL CHEF

WINNER: JOE VOLK, Riptide

WINNER: PETER APOSTOLAKOS, 50th Parallel

WINNER: MICHAEL HNIDY, Fresh Start

WINNER: MARIO BALASTAL, The Garage

PATIO FOR DINING

WINNER: QUAY WEST KITCHEN & CATERING

Finalists

SoCal Restaurant & Lounge

Match Eatery & Public House

PIZZA

WINNER: PANAGO PIZZA

Finalists

White Tower

Restaurant

Boston Pizza

PLACE FOR WORKDAY LUNCH

WINNER: SESSION BISTRO & SPIN ROOM

WINNER: HEALTHYWAY NATURAL FOODS MARKET: CEDAR STREET EATS

Finalists

Honey Lemon Grill

PUB OR LOUNGE WINNER: RIPTIDE MARINE PUB

Finalists

Beach Fire Brewing and Nosh House

Fifty Parallel Tap & Grill

RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW

WINNER: QUAY WEST KITCHEN & CATERING

Finalists

Fifty Parallel Tap & Grill

Riptide Marine Pub

BEST VEGETARIAN FARE

WINNER: FRESH START BISTRO

Finalists

Royal Zayka

Session Bistro & Spin Room

SANDWICH

WINNER: THE JAVA SHACK

Finalists

Shot in the Dark Cafe

Subway

SUSHI

WINNER: SUSHI MONG

WINNER: MIKI’S SESAME SUSHI

Finalists

Wasabiya Japanese

Sushi Cafe

APPLIANCE STORE

WINNER: ISLAND HOME FURNITURE

Finalists

Merit Home Furniture & Appliance

Rick’s Used Appliance

AUTO DEALER – NEW

WINNER: STEVE MARSHALL FORD

Finalists

Bill Howich Chrysler Ltd.

Campbell River Toyota

AUTO DEALER – USED

WINNER: ISLAND OWN TRUCK & AUTO SALES LTD.

Finalists

Gord Knight Ventures Ltd

Campbell River Hyundai

AUTO SERVICE SHOP

WINNER: STEVE MARSHALL FORD

Finalists

Campbell River Auto Center

NAPA AUTOPRO-Seymour Services

BIKE SHOP

WINNER: PEDAL YOUR WORLD

Finalists

Swicked Cycles Ltd.

Spokes

BOOKSTORE

WINNER: COHO BOOKS

Finalists

Mom’s Book Bin

Willow Point Used Books

CAR WASH

WINNER: LASERWASH CAMPBELL RIVER

Finalists

Quinsam Shell

Husky

CHILDREN’S CLOTHES

WINNER: RASPBERRY RASCALS

Finalists

Kuddles Children’s Consignment

The Bower Store & Studio

COMMUNITY MINDED BUSINESS

WINNER: THE BOWER STORE & STUDIO

Finalists

Salvation Army

Associated Tire & Auto

COMPUTER STORE

WINNER: ODYSSEY COMPUTERS

Finalists

Pier Street Computers

London Drugs

CONSIGNMENT

WINNER: CLASSY KATZ CONSIGNMENT

Finalists

Kuddles Children’s Consignment

New-2-U Consignment

CUSTOMER SERVICE

WINNER: PEDAL YOUR WORLD

Finalists

Dogwood Pet Mart

Stonehouse Teas

DAYCARE / PRESCHOOL

WINNER: CHRISTIAN LIFE CHILDREN’S CENTRE

Finalists

Kidz Connection Child Care Center

Island Life Early Learning Centre

DOLLAR STORE

WINNER: DOLLARAMA

Finalists

Dollar Tree

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

WINNER: RBC ROYAL BANK

Finalists

TD Canada Trust Brach

Coastal Community Credit Union

FLOORING STORE

WINNER: FLOORING CANADA CAMPBELL RIVER

Finalists

United Floors Campbell River

CR Floors Ltd.

FLOWER SHOP

WINNER: PETALS FLOWER SHOP

Finalists

Thrifty Foods Floral Dept.

Campbell River Florist

FURNITURE / HOME DECOR STORE

WINNER: DODD’S FURNITURE &

MATTRESS

Finalists

Avenue For The Home

Merit Home Furniture & Appliance

Island Home Furniture

GARDENING CENTRE

WINNER: CAMPBELL RIVER GARDEN CENTRE

Finalists

Canadian Tire

Sticks ‘N Stones Nursery

GIFT SHOP

WINNER: THE BOWER STORE & STUDIO

Finalists

Museum Gift Shop

Ultimate Gift Boutique

Signature Oil & Vinegar

GROCERY STORE

WINNER: SAVE-ON-FOODS

Finalists

Quality Foods

Thrifty Foods

HAIR SALON

WINNER: EDEN STREET SALON & DAY SPA

Finalists

A Cut Above Design Group

Headquarters Hair Salon

HEALTH & WELLNESS SHOP

WINNER: HEALTHYWAY NATURAL FOODS MARKET

Finalists

Eden Street Salon & Day Spa

Parallel 50 Training Centre

HOBBY / CRAFT STORE

WINNER: ADVENTURE HOBBY CRAFTS

Finalists

The Rubber Room

Raven Song Soap

HOME IMPROVEMENT STORE

WINNER: PIONEER HOME HARDWARE BUILDING CENTRE

Finalists

The Home Depot

Windsor Plywood

HOTEL / RESORT

WINNER: DOLPHINS RESORT

Finalists

Comfort Inn & Suites

Anchor Inn & Suites

INSURANCE PROVIDER

WINNER: WAYPOINT INSURANCE

Finalists

HUB International

Sussex Insurance

JEWELERY STORE

WINNER: THONG’S JEWELLERY & REPAIR LTD.

Finalists

Preston Jewellers

Kampmann Jewellers

KITCHEN / BATH

WINNER: SPLASHES BATH & KITCHEN

Finalists

Gourmet Essentials

Pioneer Home Hardware Building Centre

LANDSCAPING

WINNER: DJ’S LAWN & YARD MAINTENANCE

Finalists

Sticks ‘N Stones Nursery

Ladybug Greenhouse

LIQUOR / BEER & WINE SELECTION

WINNER: JAK’S BEER WINE SPIRITS

Finalists

Merecroft Village Liquor Store

Big Rock Liquor Store

MEN’S FASHION STORE

WINNER: JIM’S CLOTHES CLOSET

Finalists

Mark’s

Boardwalk

MOVING & STORAGE

WINNER: CAMPBELL RIVER MOVERS

Finalists

Bekins Moving & Storage Ltd.

Ironwood Self Storage

NON PROFIT OR SERVICE GROUP

WINNER: HABITAT FOR HUMANITY RESTORE CAMPBELL RIVER

Finalists

Salvation Army

Greenways Land Trust

OIL CHANGE

WINNER: GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE

Finalists

Mobil 1 Lube Express – Campbell River

North Island Lube

OPTICAL EYEWEAR

WINNER: FYI DOCTORS CAMPBELL RIVER

Finalists

Iris

Superstore

Campbell River Optometry

PET BOARDING / DAYCARE

WINNER: WISHBONE PET BOARDING

Finalists

Hounds Hangout

Healthy Hounds Adventures

PET GROOMING

WINNER: CAMPBELL RIVER VETERINARY HOSPITAL DOG GROOMING

Finalists

Posh Paws Grooming Salon

Flying Fur Pet Grooming

PET SUPPLY STORE

WINNER: DOGWOOD PET MART

Finalists

Woofy’s Pet Food

True Blue Pet Supplies

PHARMACY

WINNER: SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Finalists

Joe’s Pharmacy

London Drugs

PIERCING / BODY ART PARLOUR

WINNER: GOLDEN ANCHOR TATTOO

Finalists

Queen of Hearts Tattoo

Nomad Tattoo

PLACE TO GET A MANICURE

WINNER: EDEN STREET SALON & DAY SPA

Finalists

Hang’s Nail Salon

Linda’s Nails

PLACE TO GET A PEDICURE

WINNER: EDEN STREET SALON & DAY SPA

Finalists

Harbour Nails and Spa

Hang’s Nail Salon

NEW BUSINESS (TWO YEARS OR LESS)

WINNER: SESSION BISTRO & SPIN ROOM

Finalists

The Bower Store & Studio

Fresh Start Bistro

REAL ESTATE AGENCY

WINNER: ROYAL LEPAGE ADVANCE REALTY

Finalists

Remax Check Realty

Shannon Marin – Personal Real Estate Corporation

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

WINNER: ROYAL LEPAGE ADVANCE REALTY

Finalists

Veyron Properties

Broadstreet Properties Ltd. Head Office

RECYCLING

WINNER: ISLAND RETURN IT CAMPBELL RIVER

Finalists

Habitat for Humanity ReStore Campbell River

ABC Recycling

SECOND HAND STORE

WINNER: SALVATION ARMY

Finalists

Hospital Thrift Shop

Transitions Store

Habitat for Humanity ReStore Campbell River

SHOE STORE

WINNER: QUEST SHOES & CLOTHING

Finalists

Sports Experts

Spinners Sports

SPA

WINNER: EDEN STREET SALON & DAY SPA

Finalists

Sage Spa

SPORTING GOODS STORE

WINNER: SPORTS EXPERTS

Finalists

River Sportsman

Tyee Marine Fishing Hunting & Outdoors

SPORTS FACILITY

WINNER: CAMPBELL RIVER SPORTSPLEX

Finalists

Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex

Lady Fit

THRIFT STORE

WINNER: HOSPITAL THRIFT SHOP

Finalists

Salvation Army

Second To None Hospice Thrift Store

TRAVEL AGENCY

WINNER: THE TRAVEL PLACE

Finalists

Island Fever Travel & Cruise

Vision Travel

U-BREW / WINE MAKER

WINNER: WILLOW POINT WINES U-VIN

Finalists

Wine With Us

VETERINARIAN CLINIC

WINNER: COASTLAND VETERINARY HOSPITAL

Finalists

Campbell River Veterinary Hospital

Dogwood Veterinary Hospital

WOMEN’S FASHION STORE

WINNER: RAGDOLZ FASHIONS

Finalists

Reitmans

Quest Shoes & Clothing

ARTIST

WINNER: RAYMOND SHAW

WINNER: DAYNA DOWNEY, Sea Star Studio

WINNER: DOUG FOLKINS

CHILDREN’S ENTERTAINMENT

WINNER: STRATHCONA GARDENS

Finalists

Fiddlesticks The Clown

Shoo Shoo The Clown

CRAFT FAIR

WINNER: TOY & CRAFT SHOW AND SALE

Finalists

Fair Trade Market, at Timberline

Pier Street Market, at the Pier

DANCE SCHOOL

WINNER: CR DANCEXTREME INC.

WINNER: STUDIO NORTH DANCE ACADEMY

Finalists

Urban Dance Connections

LOCAL FREE EVENT

WINNER: SPIRIT SQUARE CONCERTS

Finalists

Canada Day Fireworks

Chalk Festival

LOCAL KIDS EVENT

WINNER: CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TRUCK PARADE

Finalist

Salmon Fest

LOCAL PAID EVENT

WINNER: LOGGER SPORTS/HIGHLAND GATHERING

Finalists

Tidemark Theatre

Storm Game

PERFORMANCE – MUSICAL SHOW

WINNER: TIME WELL WASTED

Finalists

Nutcracker

Orontes Guitar Quartet

PERFORMANCE – THEATRE SHOW

WINNER: SHIRLEY VALENTINE

Finalists

The Nutcracker by River-Port Danceworks Ltd.

Pure Petty

ADVENTURE TOUR COMPANY

WINNER: CAMPBELL RIVER WHALE WATCHING AND ADVENTURE TOURS

Finalists

Discovery Marine Safaris

Aboriginal Journeys

BIKE TRAIL

WINNER: BEAVER LODGE LANDS

Finalists

Snowden Trails

Radar Hill

FISHING CHARTER

WINNER: COASTAL WILDERNESS ADVENTURES

Finalists

Painter’s Lodge

Black Beard Fishing Charters

GOLF COURSE

WINNER: STOREY CREEK GOLF CLUB

Finalists

Campbell River Golf & Country Club

Saratoga Beach Golf Course

GYM/FITNESS STUDIO

WINNER: CAMPBELL RIVER SPORTSPLEX

Finalists

Heart and Soul Muay Thai

Session Bistro & Spin Room

LOCAL SPORTS TEAM

WINNER: CAMPBELL RIVER STORM

Finalists

Team Bastian at Heart & Soul Muay Thai

River Spirit Dragon Boat Team

MARTIAL ARTS CENTRE

WINNER: PARALLEL 50 TRAINING CENTRE

Finalists

Heart and Soul Muay Thai

Pure Martial Arts & Fitness

PERSONAL TRAINER

WINNER: SALLY FEAST

Finalists

Robyn Smalley, Heart Strong Fitness

Sandra Bastian

PLACE TO WALK YOUR DOG

WINNER: BEAVER LODGE LANDS

Finalists

The Tyee Spit

Seawalk

RACE / MARATHON

WINNER: MIRACLE BEACH 10K

Finalists

Kusam Klimb

Run the Spit

SWIMMING HOLE

WINNER: MCIVOR LAKE

Finalists

Quinsam Pot Holes

Oyster River Potholes

YOGA

WINNER: OCEAN MOUNTAIN YOGA

Finalists

Campbell River Sportsplex

Cindy Leech

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANT

WINNER: KYLE MATTHEWS

Finalists

Cathy Laverdure

Shelly Boates

CHIROPRACTOR

WINNER: DR. J. WEST, DISCOVERY CHIROPRACTIC

Finalists

Dr. Richard Cronk

Dr. David Audia

CONTRACTOR

WINNER: DEAD ON DEVELOPMENT

Finalists

Ashdown Construction

DHW

DENTIST

WINNER: DR. MIKE FINN, DOGWOOD DENTAL

Finalists

Dr. Cory Seabach, Beyond Beautiful Smiles

Dr. Christine Hildebrand, Fresh Dental

ELECTRICIAN

WINNER: WIRED ELECTRICAL AND DESIGN

Finalists

Peak Power Electric

Apple Electric

FUNERAL DIRECTOR

WINNER: ANDREA HARPER, SUTTONS

Finalists

Jenn Wells, Boyd’s Funeral

Danny Munro

GRAPHIC / WEB DESIGNER

WINNER: LUCILLA GIROTTO – FACILE WEB & GRAPHIC

Finalists

Keith Plamondon, Epic Design Studio

Wendy Tschoumy, Quality DeSigns

HOME APPRAISER / INSPECTOR

WINNER: GARY DRY, CLARITY HOME INSPECTIONS

Finalists

Jordana Holmes

Robert Grimmer, RBC

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

WINNER: GLEN CLARK, IG WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Finalists

Darlene Garat, Garat Financial Group

Joe Crawshaw, Hollis Wealth

LANDSCAPER

WINNER: CLAY NOR LAWN CARE

Finalists

Adam Cote, Adam’s Tree Service

Paul Skuse, Sticks ‘N Stones Nursery

LAWYER

WINNER: JAY HAVALAAR

Finalists

Stephen Frame

Stewart Carstairs

MORTGAGE PROFESSIONAL

WINNER: DAVID ROBERTSON, RBC ROYAL BANK

Finalists

Jill Cook, The Mortgage Centre

Rob Fuccenecco, The Mortgage Centre

MUSIC TEACHER

WINNER: GRANT MCLELLAN

Finalists

Kolya Kowalchuk

David Johnson

NOTARY

WINNER: GURDEEP SIDHU

Finalists

Joanne Johnson

D’Arcy Frankland

PAINTER

WINNER: ARNIE’S PAINTING

Finalists

Brown Brothers

Terry Scott

PHOTOGRAPHER

WINNER: ERIN WALLIS PHOTOGRAPHY

Finalists

Bluetree Photography

Ingrid Thomas

PHYSIOTHERAPIST

WINNER: SOPHIA SAUTER

Finalists

Jon Bell

Darcy Lawley

PLUMBING / HEATING

WINNER: ED ROSSE

Finalists

Willow Point Plumbing

Hi-Limit Plumbing and Heating

REALTOR

WINNER: KELSEY WHITE

Finalists

Anita Painter

Brandon May

REALTOR TEAM

WINNER: SHORELINE REAL ESTATE TEAMMARK

RANNIGER & DEANNA COLLINS

Finalists

Anita Painter & Associates

Amy and Paul Axon

REGISTERED MASSAGE THERAPIST

WINNER: JASON PECK, RMT

Finalists

Lara Boucher, RMT

Denise Vowles-Bieglar, RMT

TECH SUPPORT PERSON

WINNER: IZCO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Finalists

Dave Shook, Odyssey Computers

NorthRock Tech

VETERINARIAN

WINNER: DR. PETER WOODWARD, CAMPBELL RIVER VETERINARY HOSPITAL

Finalists

Dr. Richelle Kendall, Coastland Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Kate Wood, Coastland Vet