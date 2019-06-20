Campbell River middle schools sundae and pizza day raises money for Ronald McDonald House BC

Jake Brzovic’s Ecole Phoenix Middle School class held a sundae and pizza fundraiser and the class got to chose who to donate the money to. They chose to donate all the money they raised – $700 – to the Ronald McDonald House BC.

“We were thrilled that they chose our charity to contribute to and it was pretty awesome to see such a great group of students doing something to help out families,” said Campbell River McDonald’s co-owner Mary Rolinski.

