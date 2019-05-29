Campbell River McDonald’s top McHappy Day fundraiser in the province

Campbell River’s Main McDonald’s Restaurant was the highest McHappy Day fundraiser in British Columbia, and seventh in the entire country.

Owner/operators Jens and Mary Rolinski are thrilled with this result and thanked all of the VIP’s that came out to help on the day, all of those that donated to this event as well as their very patient and understanding staff that were working on this busy day.

One dollar from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and Hot Beverage sold on McHappy Day, May 8, is contributed to the overall fundraising. Many local VIP’s worked a “shift” throughout the day to help serve guests and encourage donations. There were even three special guests working that had firsthand knowledge of the amazing work that the Ronald McDonald House does, as they had previously stayed in one of the Ronald McDonald Houses with their sick child during treatments.

More 20 per cent of the families that stay at the RMH in Vancouver are from Vancouver Island, with over 30 families from this area using the facility over the past few years. It truly is a home away from home for these families while their child is battling a serious illness.

Fundraising in Campbell River started way back in June 2018. There were numerous events to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in B.C., including the very popular Socktober and the newest fundraiser just last month of selling chocolate Easter Bunnies. By doing different fundraisers throughout the year and due to the incredible generosity of a few local community-minded businesses and individuals, McDonald’s Campbell River was able to raise $52,539.30. A large portion of this amount was specifically earmarked to be donated to the RMH BC by the donors, and the remainder will be shared between the Campbell River Hospital Foundation and the RMH BC.