Campbell River McDonad’s Restaurant owners Mary and Jens Rolinski (third and sixth from left) welcomed local volunteers to join staff in helping with McHappy Day on May 8. This one-day fundraising event supports local children’s charities and Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms across Canada. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River McDonald’s top McHappy Day fundraiser in the province

Part of the proceeds to benefit Campbell River Hospital Foundation

Campbell River’s Main McDonald’s Restaurant was the highest McHappy Day fundraiser in British Columbia, and seventh in the entire country.

Owner/operators Jens and Mary Rolinski are thrilled with this result and thanked all of the VIP’s that came out to help on the day, all of those that donated to this event as well as their very patient and understanding staff that were working on this busy day.

One dollar from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and Hot Beverage sold on McHappy Day, May 8, is contributed to the overall fundraising. Many local VIP’s worked a “shift” throughout the day to help serve guests and encourage donations. There were even three special guests working that had firsthand knowledge of the amazing work that the Ronald McDonald House does, as they had previously stayed in one of the Ronald McDonald Houses with their sick child during treatments.

More 20 per cent of the families that stay at the RMH in Vancouver are from Vancouver Island, with over 30 families from this area using the facility over the past few years. It truly is a home away from home for these families while their child is battling a serious illness.

Fundraising in Campbell River started way back in June 2018. There were numerous events to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in B.C., including the very popular Socktober and the newest fundraiser just last month of selling chocolate Easter Bunnies. By doing different fundraisers throughout the year and due to the incredible generosity of a few local community-minded businesses and individuals, McDonald’s Campbell River was able to raise $52,539.30. A large portion of this amount was specifically earmarked to be donated to the RMH BC by the donors, and the remainder will be shared between the Campbell River Hospital Foundation and the RMH BC.

Previous story
Community Health and Social Services Fair showcases more than 30 services
Next story
At Ocean Grove, it took a community to raise a school garden

Just Posted

At Ocean Grove, it took a community to raise a school garden

School officially opens its garden; thanks community for support

Campbell River police warn of thefts from campsites, vehicles

‘When camping, be sure to lock up bicycles, generators, and trailers,’ say Campbell River RCMP

More warm, dry conditions in store for Campbell River

High of 22 C expected today

Campbell River’s complex relationship with salmon

Eiko Jones looks to examine how salmon helped form Campbell River’s identity over time with new film

Software engineer, semi-pro rock climber Mike Doyle at next Modern Entrepreneur event

The City of Campbell River’s next offering in The Modern Entrepreneur series

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Most Read