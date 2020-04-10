Campbell River Mayor Adams suggests ways to celebrate Easter while social distancing

Though the Easter long weekend is usually a time for fresh flowers, warmer temperatures and family, Mayor Andy Adams would like Campbell Riverites to celebrate with public health orders in mind.

“Easter symbolizes hope and renewal, and we urge everyone to show your love and community spirit this year by keeping celebrations small, contained to household members only,” said Adams. “Please, with the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, this is a time to avoid the typical Easter activities such as crowded church services, neighbourhood Easter egg hunts and extended family gatherings. We recognize this is difficult, but it’s in everyone’s best interest to stay as healthy as possible.”

Ideas for celebrations include keeping the celebrations small and with members of your household, staying home as much as possible, keeping connections with friends and relatives — just virtually, and going for egg hunts inside or in the backyard. This is also a great time to help the community by donating to the Campbell River Food Bank or other local charities.

If people must go out, the physical distance of two metres still applies, and all provincial and federal health orders are still in effect.

“We know this virus has created challenges for many people around the world, and right here at home. Beyond donations, the best way to help is choosing to celebrate with care, according to all public health guidelines. This is how we can all help protect our families, our medical professionals and those most vulnerable members in our community,” Mayor Adams emphasized. “Thank you in advance for choosing to make a difference this Easter. You keep the spirit of hope and renewal alive by making community health a shared priority.”

