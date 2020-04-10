Easter Egg hunts can be held indoors or in backyards this year. File photo

Campbell River Mayor Adams suggests ways to celebrate Easter while social distancing

Home-based egg hunts, video calls to relatives all good ways to stay safe

Though the Easter long weekend is usually a time for fresh flowers, warmer temperatures and family, Mayor Andy Adams would like Campbell Riverites to celebrate with public health orders in mind.

“Easter symbolizes hope and renewal, and we urge everyone to show your love and community spirit this year by keeping celebrations small, contained to household members only,” said Adams. “Please, with the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, this is a time to avoid the typical Easter activities such as crowded church services, neighbourhood Easter egg hunts and extended family gatherings. We recognize this is difficult, but it’s in everyone’s best interest to stay as healthy as possible.”

Ideas for celebrations include keeping the celebrations small and with members of your household, staying home as much as possible, keeping connections with friends and relatives — just virtually, and going for egg hunts inside or in the backyard. This is also a great time to help the community by donating to the Campbell River Food Bank or other local charities.

If people must go out, the physical distance of two metres still applies, and all provincial and federal health orders are still in effect.

“We know this virus has created challenges for many people around the world, and right here at home. Beyond donations, the best way to help is choosing to celebrate with care, according to all public health guidelines. This is how we can all help protect our families, our medical professionals and those most vulnerable members in our community,” Mayor Adams emphasized. “Thank you in advance for choosing to make a difference this Easter. You keep the spirit of hope and renewal alive by making community health a shared priority.”

RELATED: Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCommunityCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River COVID-19 Relief Fund close to $100,000 goal

Just Posted

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Campbell River Mayor Adams suggests ways to celebrate Easter while social distancing

Home-based egg hunts, video calls to relatives all good ways to stay safe

VIDEO: Community rallies around Campbell River fire victims

Emergency Social Services volunteers logged over 100 hours in first day after fire

Campbell River to restart Highway 19A construction

City says safety measures in place to protect from COVID-19

BC Hydro contends with drier-than-normal conditions on the Campbell River system

April precipitation is eight per cent of normal so far

VIDEO: Easter festivities may be scaled back, but it can still be a fun holiday

COVID-19 circumstances have dictated that the holidays may not be perfect

Campbell River community COVID-19 agencies, services and resources list

The list outlines status of social agencies in the community

B.C. jails grant early release for close to 100 inmates due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

COVID-19 world update: U.S. to start antibody tests; drones enforce lockdown in Italy

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world

People needing addiction services feeling ‘abandoned’ during pandemic

The province is trying to increase access to addiction care through a phone line of experts, doctors

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

Most Read