Campbell River marks Remembrance Day

Campell River held its Remembrance Day ceremony at the downtown Cenotaph Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Rosaire (Barney) Bernard, local Legion past-president, was M.C. for Campbell River's Remembrance Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Last Post is sounded at Campbell River's Remembrance Day ceremony at the downtown Cenotaph Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Campbell River Legion Pipe Band is an important component of Campbell River's Remembrance Day ceremony which was held at the downtown Cenotaph Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Campbell River veterans stand at ease during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the downtown cenotaph, Nov. 11. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The laying of the wreaths is a solemn moment in the Remembrance Day ceremony held in downtown Campbell River Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Members of the public place poppies on the Cenotaph at the end of the Remembrance Day ceremony in Campbell River, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the downtown Cenotaph Friday, Nov. 11 under grey skies.

It was the first ceremony in which the public was invited to attend since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Public attendance was as strong as it has been in past years.

