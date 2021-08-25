The Campbell River Marine Terminal received this year’s Scrap Metal Cup for their efforts in this year’s Scrap Metal Challenge — as representatives from ABC Recycling presented a cheque to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation to cap the fundraiser on Aug. 25. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Marine Terminal wins scrap metal challenge

10 businesses raise over $23,000 in this year’s Campbell River Hospital Foundation fundraiser

The Campbell River Marine Terminal has won this year’s Scrap Metal Challenge, an effort to raise money for local hospitals through the collection of scrap metal donations from local businesses.

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation has run the challenge since 2012. This year’s effort, which ran from June 17 to Aug. 17, featured 10 area businesses participating, which together raised just over $23,000. These funds will be used to purchase equipment for local hospitals.

Campbell River Marine Terminal led them all by raising $4,500 through its donations.

In recognition of this achievement, the company was awarded the ‘scrap metal cup,’ an illustrious trophy derived from a steel sink. They were transferred the trophy on Aug. 25 from last year’s winner, Grieg Seafood BC.

“We were delighted to hear that we were this year’s winners,” said Ann Adams, marine consultant and owner of the Campbell River Marine Terminal.

“We participated last year, and the guys got into it, so I said we’d participate again this year. We had a big project this year that had some extra scrap. We just kept throwing stuff in the barrel, and it just added up. Everybody was on it because it’s a great cause.”

The hospital foundation runs the event in partnership with ABC Recycling.

“They’ve been amazing to work with,” said Keltie McKale, event and communications director with the hospital foundation. “They do it all for us; they pick it up, drop it off, weigh it, measure it and then write a cheque at the end.”

The Campbell River Marine Terminal received this year's Scrap Metal Cup for their efforts in this year's Scrap Metal Challenge — as representatives from ABC Recycling presented a cheque to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation to cap the fundraiser on Aug. 25. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
