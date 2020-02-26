Xiong Chen and tutor Tom Bishop make conversation a part of the literacy program. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Campbell River Literacy Volunteers Wanted

Training events held in March

The Campbell River Literacy Association is looking for new volunteers willing to help adult learners.

Volunteer tutors are in high demand with the CRLA. They help individual learners who need support increasing literacy skills, graduation requirements and post-secondary prerequisites in supportive one-on-one environments.

“You do not require a background in education to be a literacy volunteer. All that is required, is a genuine desire to help another person improve their life,” said adult literacy program coordinator Julina Duarte. “This really is a great opportunity for any folks interested in volunteering and all training is provided.”

Programs are held in the Robron Centre at 740 Robron Road and are free of charge. Flexibility is offered for people who travel throughout the year.

Tutor training sessions will be held on March 9 and 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and one on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are a great chance to learn about tutoring and how to help. Those interested in becoming a tutor can reach the centre by phone at 250 923 1275 or email at julina@literacyforall.ca

