Campbell River library ‘takeout’ service starts today

Bookworms rejoice! The Campbell River branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is re-opening June 18 for “takeout services.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought much of society to a standstill,” said VIRL Executive Director Rosemary Bonanno. “Libraries were well-positioned with our existing online services to help customers navigate these uncertain times. Now, I am excited to announce that VIRL is ready to begin the process of opening back up, and that includes getting books, DVDs, and other physical materials into people’s homes again.”

Library patrons will be limited to five items per checkout and will only be able to pick from what is available at the Campbell River branch. The temporary restriction is due to VIRL’s trucks, which would normally move items between branches, being used to prepare branches for physical distancing measures that will be in place when they re-open, like removing furniture, VIRL said.

Patrons will be able to request items using the online catalogue. Library staff will collect the items and call to arrange a pick-up time. They will leave the order in a designated pick-up spot. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own bags for items.

The library will be open Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays.

Returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before going back into circulation.

The library is currently waiving late fees, but is accepting returns during its operating hours.

VIRL’s online resources remain accessible.

