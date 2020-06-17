The Vancouver Island Regional Library’s Campbell River branch is re-opening on June 18 for ‘takeout services.’ Mirror file photo

Campbell River library ‘takeout’ service starts today

Patrons will be limited to five items per checkout

Bookworms rejoice! The Campbell River branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is re-opening June 18 for “takeout services.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought much of society to a standstill,” said VIRL Executive Director Rosemary Bonanno. “Libraries were well-positioned with our existing online services to help customers navigate these uncertain times. Now, I am excited to announce that VIRL is ready to begin the process of opening back up, and that includes getting books, DVDs, and other physical materials into people’s homes again.”

RELATED: Campbell River library ready for massive expansion

Library patrons will be limited to five items per checkout and will only be able to pick from what is available at the Campbell River branch. The temporary restriction is due to VIRL’s trucks, which would normally move items between branches, being used to prepare branches for physical distancing measures that will be in place when they re-open, like removing furniture, VIRL said.

RELATED: VIRL adds video games to catalogue

Patrons will be able to request items using the online catalogue. Library staff will collect the items and call to arrange a pick-up time. They will leave the order in a designated pick-up spot. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own bags for items.

The library will be open Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays.

RELATED: Vancouver Island Regional Libraries to offer ‘takeout’ style services

Returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before going back into circulation.

The library is currently waiving late fees, but is accepting returns during its operating hours.

VIRL’s online resources remain accessible.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Vigil for Chantel Moore
Next story
Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Just Posted

Campbell River library ‘takeout’ service starts today

Patrons will be limited to five items per checkout

No injuries in Campbell River house fire

Crews responded to blaze on June 17

Volunteers needed to help at Campbell River school gardens

Six schools in city have gardens that need tending this summer

Campbell River family makes largest ever donation to NIC

New student commons space named after Mailman family to recognize largest donation in school’s history

Campbell River Sportsplex slowly re-opens with limited access to weight room

Next step will be to start outdoor fitness classes

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Industry alliance grateful, but says B.C. deserves more

WHL hockey could hit the ice in October

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

Canadian Cancer Society closes office in the Cowichan Valley, Campbell River

Financial difficulties from COVID-19 pandemic to blame

Most Read