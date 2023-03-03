Campbell River Legion supports the Wounded Warrior Run

Campbell River Legion Branch 137 President Alain Chatigny CD presents a cheque for $1,000 to Wounded Warrior Run BC Director Jaqueline Zweng during the runs stop into Campbell River March 28.
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Contests
- Puzzles
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Good News
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map