Campbell River, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137’s President Ric Kerr, presents a donation of $3,500 to Kevin Gearey for the Campbell River Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper. Photo contributed

Campbell River Legion helps out local relief efforts

The Campbell River Legion, Branch 137, recently contributed to three local seasonal charity efforts.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

Campbell River, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137’s President Ric Kerr, presents a donation of $3,500 to Lt Violet Hopkins for the Campbell River Salvation Army Red Kettle 2020. Photo contributed

