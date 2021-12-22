Campbell River’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137, President Comrade Ric Kerr, presents a donation to the Salvation Army Kettle Drive of $1,000 to Lt. Violet Hopkins. Photo contributed
Campbell River Legion gives and receives this Christmas season
Donations made to local seasonal campaigns as well as receiving a donation
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137 recently made some donations to local charities and were the beneficiaries of a some generosity from a local business themselves.
Campbell River’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137, President Comrade Ric Kerr, presents a donation to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper of $1,000 to Kevin Gearey. Photo contributed
Ben Coyle and B.J. Brown from Island Owl Mazda present a donation to Campbell River Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137 Comrade President Ric Kerr. Photo contributed
Campbell River’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137, President Comrade Ric Kerr, presentS a donation to the Campbell River Food Bank of $1,000 to Bonnie Humphrey. Photo contributed