Campbell River Legion gives and receives this Christmas season

Donations made to local seasonal campaigns as well as receiving a donation

Campbell River’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137, President Comrade Ric Kerr, presents a donation to the Salvation Army Kettle Drive of $1,000 to Lt. Violet Hopkins. Photo contributed

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137 recently made some donations to local charities and were the beneficiaries of a some generosity from a local business themselves.

Campbell River’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137, President Comrade Ric Kerr, presents a donation to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper of $1,000 to Kevin Gearey. Photo contributed

Ben Coyle and B.J. Brown from Island Owl Mazda present a donation to Campbell River Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137 Comrade President Ric Kerr. Photo contributed