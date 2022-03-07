President Ric Kerr and Vice-President/Service Officer Alain Chatigny CD present a cheque for $1,000 on behalf of the Campbell River Legion Branch 137 to runners and support staff members of the Wounded Warrior Run BC 2022. Photo contributed

Campbell River Legion donates to Wounded Warrior Run BC

President Ric Kerr and Vice-President/Service Officer Alain Chatigny CD presented a cheque for $1,000 on behalf of the Campbell River Legion Branch 137 to runners and support staff members of the Wounded Warrior Run BC 2022.

