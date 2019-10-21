Campbell River kicks off Poppy Campaign

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137, Campbell River, B.C. Past President, Rosaire “Barney” Bernard and Vice-President/Service Officer, Alain Chatigny CD, presented the city’s first poppy to Campbell River’s Mayor Andy Adams. The annual 2019 Poppy Campaign officially begins Oct. 25. and runs through until Remembrance Day, November 11th.
